Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccine at Prairie Grove Senior Activity & Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 17.

Those who are 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The vaccine is free to the public.

The center is located at 475 Ed Staggs Drive in Prairie Grove.