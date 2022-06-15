Lincoln School Board Approves Teacher Raises

LINCOLN -- For the second year in a row, Lincoln School Board has approved a $2,000 raise to the base pay for certified employees.

The board, at its April 18 meeting, also approved a 3% raise for classified employees, compared to a 2% raise approved last year. The new pay schedule will be effective for the 2022-23 school year.

The base salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree and no experience will be $40,000, according to Superintendent Mary Ann Spears.

The cost for the salary increases will be $220,000 for certified staff and $30,000 for classified staff.

"This will get us a little more competitive as we recruit teachers," Spears told board members in April.

Following this vote, board member Kenneth Albright immediately made a motion to add a $2,000 stipend to Spears' contract in recognition of her doctoral degree.

"Thank you, guys," Spears responded in surprise. "That's very nice."

Spears has been with Lincoln since July 2006 and served as superintendent since July 2013. She earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech.

During the board's May meeting, Spears said the district will purchase its two leased buses for $80,000 each, compared to buying new buses for about $130,000 each, and will lease two more buses for $19,500 per year with a three-year contract.

The district's April financial report shows that the district has used 73% of its budget with two months left in the fiscal year. Spears said she hopes the district will be able to carry over enough balance to allow the district to deposit money into its building fund.

The food service budget has a balance of around $300,000 and that money will be used to upgrade kitchen equipment and make other improvements. Spears said the school district has many restrictions on how this money can be used.

School celebrations at the May meeting included recognition of the track team, girls' softball team and the boys' soccer team for their outstanding seasons.

Gina McClellan, the district's English as a Second Language coordinator, recognized students who achieved the Arkansas Seal of Bi-Literacy for studying and attaining proficiency in two or more languages.

McClellan said one student achieved this seal in 2021, with 10 students receiving the seal this year, and seven of those also being additionally recognized with the Global Seal of Bi-Literacy.

The students recognized at the meeting for the seal: Aleah Alonzo, Chelsea Cardenas, Ashanti Pena, Sarahi Hernandez, Luis Calvillo, Brianna Avellaneda, Dianna Avellaneda, Jobany Madera, Federico Madera and Gonzalo Perez.

Of the 780 students in Arkansas who achieved the goal for the 2021-22 school year, 10 of these came from Lincoln, McClellan said.

"The students chose to do this. It's quite a bit of work," McClellan said.

Spears said she is waiting to receive final costs of building a baseball/softball complex at the high school campus. It appears the cost will be around $1.8 million to $2 million for the build.

"We'll get the final numbers and make a decision," Spears said.

The district is also waiting to receive approval from the city of Lincoln for a greenhouse for the high school.

Personnel actions approved in April and May include the following:

• New hires: high school teachers Hailey Robinson, Josh Ferrell; elementary teachers Racheal Price, Jami Pitts, Mikayla Moore and Brittany Aalton.

• Resignations from teachers Robin Hartman, Laura Brown, Kelsi Bartholomew.

• Shannon Prater was terminated as a pre-kindergarten teacher at the April meeting.