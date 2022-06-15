One Giant Leap For Soccer Family

FARMINGTON -- On May 9 prior to beginning state tournament play Farmington assistant boys soccer coach Brian Dean brought two rings from his playing days as an Razorback to a team meeting.

Listed on the roster as a 5-feet-11, 240-pound center issued jersey No. 59, Brian Dean played football at the University of Arkansas from 1995-2000, in which the Razorbacks were 2000 Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl Champions, 1998 SEC Western Division Champions and 1995 SEC Western Division Champions. He was also a three time member of the All-SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In addition, Brian Dean brought his daughter Cadence's 2020 state championship girls basketball ring won as a member of the Lady Cardinal squad, which knocked off No. 1 Batesville, 76-64, in the Class 4A State semifinals at Cardinal Arena and wound up designated as co-champions alongside Star City when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed public schools to in-classroom instruction citing covid concerns prompting the Arkansas Activities Association to cancel the state finals and all spring sports including soccer.

"I wanted to put it into perspective so I showed them those rings," Brian Dean said.

Getting Another Ring

He next told the Cardinals, "Go chase history, go get one of these because you won't ever forget the feeling."

That took a moment to soak in for one player, who asked what online website did he purchase those rings from.

To drive the point home, Brian Dean displayed the back of each ring which bears his name while informing the player, "I don't think the ones you buy online have the names on the back of them."

Brian Dean modeled all three rings on his fingers emphasizing the opportunity that lay before the Cardinals.

"I've still got room for one more ring on this hand plus five more on my other hand. I'd love to fill up another one, and they went out and did that," he said.

Brice Dean, Brian's son and a sophomore on the state championship team, found the incident humorous but thought it worked out as his dad intended.

"I just thought that was a funny moment that he thought you could buy something like that off Amazon. He was shocked that my dad had multiple rings. It gave him a belief," Brice Dean said. "It just gave the player more confidence that we could win."

Strategically Positioned

As a parent and Farmington faculty member Brian Dean endured the heartbreak of three straight disappointing state finals in girls basketball including 2020's cancellation, but something more awaited.

Brian Dean found himself strategically positioned functioning as one of the key cogs in Farmington's drive to win a state boys soccer championship, which the Cardinals accomplished by beating 4A West conference champion Clarksville, 4-3, in the Class 4A State Finals played on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex on May 21.

"This is such an unbelievable feeling being state champions. It's surreal and I'm just so happy for these boys and these seniors, some of them I've had as a soccer player for me since they were in the sixth grade," Brian Dean said.

Former head coach Tanner Feil asked for and received Brian Dean's help in pioneering the program when the Cardinals began play as a junior varsity team in the spring of 2020. One match into that year, the remaining 2020 season along with all spring sports were canceled due to covid.

Soccer Affiliation

Brian Dean's background with soccer and affiliation with the sport began when his daughter, Cadence, was four. She wanted to play soccer and part of her playing soccer was roping dad into being a coach, but Brian Dean knew nothing about soccer.

Some of the guys he teamed up with while coaching youth soccer proved very instrumental along the way in developing his knowledge of the sport and growth as a coach. One coach, Paul Burns, played professional soccer in Europe. Burns was also a college coach in Texas and his daughter played on the same team as Cadence did in the Lone Star State. Burns is now the Associate head soccer coach at Texas A&M Commerce.

"Since she was four I've been coaching soccer. A lot of it was club until the last three years when Coach Feil asked me to come out and help him start up this program. From that day until now I've been with this program, coaching mainly the goalies and the defenders and it's just been a hand-in-hand type thing," Brian Dean said.

Brian Dean stayed on when Feil left and Josh Fonville took the reins as interim head coach for the 2022 season. The two worked closely in conjunction with volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers to bring the Cardinals to the pinnacle of success.

"We as the coaching staff talk about what formations we want to run, who we want to run it, what we want to do and what we're looking for. We just go coach from there. The boys in this game do the rest and on the girl's side the girls do the rest," Brian Dean said.

Family Values Faith

Faith is important to the family. Brian Dean serves as at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. As the daughter of a youth pastor, Cadence Dean is familiar with the passage from Psalm 48:1-2 which in paraphrase declares, "He's beautiful for situations, the joy of the whole earth ..." and has prayed for God to release his beauty into situations.

"I pray about every little situation. Even if it's a bad one it's something to learn from," Cadence Dean said.

Her dad has also been coaching her in soccer since she was four.

"Having him as a coach is a good deal, being his daughter, he knows your potential. He knows how far to push you and not to push you too hard," Cadence Dean said.

She enjoys 1-on-1 conversations with her father about their faith.

"Being able to talk to him about my faith is really fun because we can bounce back on scriptures," Cadence Dean said.

"What I want to seek in my future is we should always go to church and have an impact on people," Cadence Dean said.

Brice recounts his father's faithfulness in bringing his family to church every Sunday and Wednesday since he was a baby.

"Having the repetitiveness of going to church is what built my faith in Christ," Brice Dean said.

Several players from Farmington's state championship including Mateo Carbonel, Steven Gomez, Maddox Sawin, Jorge Cervantes, and Brice Dean, along with a couple of others Brian Dean's coached in recreational leagues when they were in sixth, seventh and eighth grade have enjoyed a long term relationship, which came full circle with the Cardinals defeated Clarksville 4-3 on May 21 to claim the title.

"Then I got to join them back when we started the program in high school ball," Dean said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Brice Dean played the role of a midfielder during his sophomore season at Farmington with the team winning a Class 4A State championship in boys soccer in the program's second full year of competition. His older sister, Cadence, a 2022 Farmington graduate, also played on a state championship as a sophomore in 2020 with the Lady Cardinals girls basketball team. The siblings are the children of Brian and Carrie Dean.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington assistant soccer coach Brian Dean coached the defense and goalies during Farmington's Class 4A State championship in boys soccer in the program's second full year of competition. His daughter, Cadence, a 2022 Farmington graduate, played for the Lady Cardinals girls soccer team as a senior, while his son, Brice, played midfielder as a sophomore on the boys championship squad.

