Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Walter Myers, 36, of Siloam Springs, was cited June 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Stephen Simco, 34, of Springdale, was cited June 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ricky Veal, 51, of Cane Hill, was cited June 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Journey McCarver, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Promise Skaggs, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Cook, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 27 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief.

Michael Brown, 58, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 28 in connection with possession of controlled substance, driving on suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance.

Nakeya Martin, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 6 in connection with assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Ruben Setzer, 45, of Fort Smith, was cited June 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Hoist, 50, of Lincoln, was cited June 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

William Murphy, 43, of Cane Hill, was arrested June 6 in connection with internet stalking of a child, sexual grooming of a child and sexual indecency with a child.