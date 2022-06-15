WCEL Obituaries for June 15, 2022

Photo: Barker

Flag: Barker

Darrell Doss Barker

Darrell Doss Barker, 87, a resident of Farmington, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was born June 29,1934, in Evansville, the son of William Doss and Meda Beatrice (Reed) Barker.

He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas and served in the U.S. Army. His varied career included work for Teletype Corporation, Baldwin Piano Company, MFA Insurance, Preformed Line Products and Daisy Manufacturing. After retirement in 1989, Darrell assisted local charitable organizations and served as Chairman of the Board of Lifeword Media Ministries. Darrell was a member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church and served in various roles with The Gideons International.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, of sixty-six years, Dolores Barker; two sons, Darrell Barker Jr. and wife Tammie and Paul Barker and wife Robin; one daughter, Kathie Dugas and husband Warren; nine grandchildren, Chris Dugas, Jennie Robinson, Kyle Barker, Melanie Hastings, Jolene Barker, Alan Barker, Steven Barker, Melissa Barker and Lorraine Barker; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to friends and healthcare professionals who supported Darrell in his battle with cancer. Special thanks to Encompass Home Health and all those who provided care in his home as well as the incredible staff at Willard Walker Hospice Home who gave him relief in the final steps of his journey.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial was at Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International (https://gideons.org/donate or mailed to P.O. Box 641 - Prairie Grove, AR 72753).

Arrangements were under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Service.