What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Summer Reading Program

Lincoln Public Library's summer reading program will be held the month of June. Free programs will be available for families during the month of June. Stop by and sign up for the summer reading program.

All-School Reunion

The Lincoln All-School Reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Lincoln High, 1392 E Pridemore Drive. Donations will be collected for scholarships for seniors.

Chicken Rod Car Show

The 11th Chicken Rod Nationals car show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library Book Sale

Friends of Prairie Grove Library are hosting their Buck-a-Bag sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 25. Price is $1 per bag of books or $3 per box of books. The sale will be held in the pavilion in the library parking lot.