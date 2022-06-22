All-Star Action Returns This Week

Back by popular demand, the Arkansas Activities Association presents the 65th annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games this weekend at Conway's University of Central Arkansas campus.

The All-Star festivities began Monday with practices at the UCA campus in Conway.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the contests will take place.

While All-Star teams honoring players and coaches from all Arkansas classifications were named after the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years for all sports, the games weren't played. The reason given was a covid-19 pandemic precaution.

General admission tickets are $6 for adults and students each day and are non-refundable.

The schedule for the games features All-Star baseball and All-Star softball double-header games starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

All-Star baseball plays at Bear Stadium, while All-Star softball plays at Farris Field.

Across the UCA campus the All-Star girls soccer match is scheduled for 5 p.m. followed by the boys soccer match at 7 p.m. at Estes Stadium with the All-Star volleyball match slated for 6 p.m. at the Farris Center.

On Saturday, the All-Star girls basketball tips off at 1 p.m. at Farris Center with the All-Star boys basketball game scheduled for 3 p.m. barring overtime in the girls game.

The All-Star football kicks off at 6 p.m. at Farris Stadium to conclude All-Star week.

Select local athletes received invitations to participate and rosters are subject to change.

Baseball

Farmington 2022 graduates, Myles Harvey (pitcher) and Trey Hill (catcher) were named to the West All-Star baseball squad.

Hill, a 5-feet-11 slugger, led Cardinals starters with a .468 batting average, and 19 of his 36 hits went for extra bases. Hill belted 10 doubles, one triple, and 8 home runs while driving in 45 runs and scoring 29 times. Hill was named All-State.

Harvey led the Cardinals' pitching staff by posting a 6-1 record with a 3.29 ERA over 59.2 innings. He allowed 28 earned runs on 66 hits and had 71 strike outs while issuing 22 walks.

Softball

Lincoln will be represented by outfielder Alexandra Torres, one of the senior leaders for a team that went undefeated (12-0) in conference play winning the 3A-1 regular season title outright and finished as district tournament champions, regional runner-up to Booneville, and advanced to the Class 3A State quarterfinals losing 6-5 to eventual state champion Ashdown.

Soccer

The Cardinals are also well-represented in soccer with Lynley Bowen honored as a member of the West All-Star girls team, and Mateo Carbonel, who scored the winning goal in Farmington's 4-3 victory over Clarksville in the May 21 Class 4A State finals, on the West All-Star roster along with Clarksville's Cody Qualls. Carbonel scored 10 goals for the Cardinals.

The athletic Carbonel displayed proficiency on the basketball court, too. He relentlessly battled taller players as a forward averaging 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals-per-game as the Cardinals went 30-2, losing only their second game of the season in the Class 4A State quarterfinals. Carbonel was named All-Conference and received All-State honorable mention in basketball.

Girls Basketball

West All-Star head girls basketball coach Clay Reeves won his sixth state championship at Greenwood, and ninth title overall, with a 60-49 victory over Jonesboro in the Class 5A state championship game. Reeves guided the Lady Bulldogs to a 27-4 overall mark and a perfect 14-0 record in 5A West Conference play finishing the season with an 18-game win streak.

Carson Dillard steps onto the All-Star stage as the latest Lady Cardinal to achieve the distinction. As a senior, the 5-feet-7 sharpshooter played an instrumental role in getting the Lady Cardinals into their third straight Class 4A State final. Dillard averaged 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She was named to the All-State and All-State tournament teams. Farmington won league, district and regional championships finishing 34-2 and only a last second clutch 3-pointer by Nashville kept them from winning their second state championship in three years.

Prairie Grove's Trinity Dobbs attained All-Star status. The 5-8 guard averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game leading the Lady Tigers into a postseason resurgence in coach Kevin Froud's last season at the school. Despite going 4-8 in the league, Prairie Grove achieved a remarkable turnaround beginning with wins over Berryville (43-37), Gravette (57-41) and Huntsville (48-29) in the district tournament to qualify for regionals. Farmington temporarily stopped their advance by beating the Lady Tigers, 49-35, in the district semifinals and Gentry was 10 points better, 41-31, in the district consolation game.

The Lady Tigers entered the 4A North as the fourth seed, and knocked off 4A-4 No.1 Morrilton, 39-36, to punch their ticket to state. They followed that with a 47-43 upending of Harrison in the semifinals and finished as regional runner-up, 61-42, to Farmington.

They knocked off Star City, 48-36, and Highland, 47-44, to reach the Class 4A State semifinals where they ran into Farmington again and concluded a 19-14 season with a 67-40 loss. Dobbs received All-State and All-State tournament recognition.

Football

Former Lincoln head football coach, Brad Harris, now in entering his eighth season as head coach at Class 6A Benton, has been named head coach for the West football All-Stars. Harris led the Panthers to an undefeated 7-0 conference championship in the 6A West and 9-3 playoff season.

Farmington's Braden Bullington was selected as an All-Star. Bullington's play on defense helped the Cardinals achieve an 8-3 overall record, including 5-2 in the 5A West Conference. Bullington, a 6-2 220 defensive lineman, was named the 5A West's outstanding lineman racking up 77 tackles, 10 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss.

Another local player selected, Prairie Grove's Landon Semrad (6-4, 185 pounds), played both ways for the Tigers as a starting wide receiver/cornerback. Prairie Grove went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. In his senior season, Semrad caught 34 passes for 476 yards averaging 14 yards-per-reception with 6 touchdowns while making 5 interceptions on defense.

Bullington and Semrad both opted not to participate in the All-Star football game.

Jackson Boudrey, of Farmington, a starting offensive lineman, will play.

Pena Snubbed

Lincoln boys soccer coach Mason Wann said he was surprised the Wolves' leading scorer, Rafael Pena, didn't receive an All-Star invitation. Pena was ignored despite scoring 35 goals in his senior season and leading Lincoln into the Class 3A State semifinals.

Pena's numbers stack up favorably to other All-Stars such as Van Buren's Pedro Rodriguez (42 goals, 11 assists) for the state runner-up in Class 5A; and Clarksville's Qualls (22 goals and 15 assists) for the state runner-up in Class 4A.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate, Trey Hill, has been named to the West All-Star baseball squad. All-Star games will be played this weekend on the University of Central Arkansas campus at Conway for the first time since 2019 because of covid. The All-Star baseball double-header begins at 5 p.m. on Friday at 4 p.m. at Bear Stadium.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Lynley Bowen was named to the West All-Star girls soccer squad. All-Star games return this weekend on the University of Central Arkansas campus at Conway after a two-year absence due to covid. The All-Star girls soccer match gets underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at Estes Stadium.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Mateo Carbonel (left No. 9) was named to the West All-Star boys soccer squad. All-Star games return this weekend on the University of Central Arkansas campus at Conway after a two-year absence due to covid. The All-Star boys soccer match gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday at Estes Stadium.



