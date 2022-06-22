Local Fireworks Displays To Go Off July 4

The cities of Farmington and Prairie Grove will continue their traditions this year to sponsor fireworks shows for their communities. For both cities, fireworks displays will be held Monday, July 4.

For Farmington, the fireworks display will go off at dusk and will be visible from Farmington Middle School. Some places to set up to see the fireworks include parking lots along Main Street. In addition, residents are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to watch the fireworks from the old football field off Double Springs Road.

Prairie Grove's fireworks display will go off from the field south of the high school. Places to watch include the high school parking lot and places along Buchanan Street.