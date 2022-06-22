Restaurant Inspections

Western Washington County
June 7
Briar Rose Bakery
28 E. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Package of hamburger meat stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat vegetables. Noncritical violations: Dust and debris under equipment and shelving in the catering area and storage area in building 32.
June 9
Prairie Grove Aquatic Center,Snack Bar
311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Ice machine has some black buildup. The bottom of the large box freezer needs to be cleaned prior to use.
