Restaurant Inspections

Western Washington County

June 7

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Package of hamburger meat stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat vegetables. Noncritical violations: Dust and debris under equipment and shelving in the catering area and storage area in building 32.

June 9

Prairie Grove Aquatic Center,Snack Bar

311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Ice machine has some black buildup. The bottom of the large box freezer needs to be cleaned prior to use.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette