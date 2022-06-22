WCEL Obituaries for June 22, 2022

Photo: Durham

Jerry Pat Durham

Jerry Pat Durham, age 83, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born December 7, 1938, in Alma, Arkansas, the son of Herbert and Katherine (Cox) Durham.

He loved his family, his profession and the outdoors. He was born in 1938 and jokingly referred to himself as a "38 Special." He rode horses, read westerns and even wrote a novel himself.

He practiced as a veterinarian in Prairie Grove for 45 years and built the Vinewood Animal Hospital. He traveled the world and enjoyed backpacking, wilderness camping and mountain climbing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Durham, and his daughter, Judy Durham.

Survivors include three children, Tom Durham and his wife Janice of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Bill Durham and his wife Barbara of Farmington, Arkansas, and Kimball Durham and his wife Julie also of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date.

