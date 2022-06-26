WCEL Obituaries for June 29, 2022

Photo: Campbell, Mortensen

Verla Louise Fields Barker

Verla Louise Fields Barker, age 78, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born April 24, 1944, in Mooreland, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Weiszbrod) Fields.

Verla was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lincoln and volunteered at Grace Place in Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Leon, Charles Bob and Gerald Fields; and four sisters, Irene Starr, Doris Starr, Evelyn Fields and Betty Richardson.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Hollis Barker; one son, Lance Barker and his wife Christi of Bentonville, Arkansas; three daughters, Lynne Uselton and her husband Dewayne of Lincoln, Arkansas, Toni Phillips of Centerton, Arkansas, and Kerri Brown of Springdale, Arkansas; one brother, Ronald Fields and his wife Eva of Washington, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, Ashley Thompson, Abagaile Uselton, Alexander Uselton, Logan Barker, Madison Barker, Landon Barker, Bentlee Barker, Tyler Crooks, Elizabeth Crooks, Sebastien Langley, Christopher Brown and Matthew Brown; one great-grandson, Peyton Crooks; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held June 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Evelyn Mae Coelho

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Evelyn Mae Coelho of Farmington, Ark., passed peacefully following a long battle with vascular dementia and Alzheimer's at the age of 92.

Evelyn was born on May 28, 1930, in Marysville, Calif., to Rose and Sam Oakes. She grew up in Camptonville, Calif., where she met and married Frank Coelho. After living in southern California, they moved to Eureka, Calif., where they finished raising their three daughters, Judy McKeen, Gerry Harris and Elizabeth Standley. Evelyn retired from Bank of America in Henderson Center and eventually moved to Farmington, Ark.

Evelyn was known for her kindness, compassion and her love of music by Elvis Presley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and her granddaughter, Sheryl. She is survived by her daughters; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Joyce Galen Cole

Joyce Galen Cole, age 50, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 13, 1971, in Visalia, California, the daughter of Paul T. and Wilsie Louella (Harmon) Metcalf.

She was preceded in death by husband, Roger Cole; her parents, and her brother, Paul Howard Metcalf.

Survivors include her son, Jessi Wayne Owen Metcalf and his fiance Tasha Lynn Huffman; one daughter, Sara Ann Metcalf; three brothers, Dale Metcalf and his wife Jenetta, Charles Metcalf and his wife Jackie and Michael Metcalf; four grandchildren, Adda Ann Cardinal, Jensen Ty Lee Cardinal, Barbara Lillian Gray, and Jacob Michael Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Grace Covenant Church, 18837 E Holt Rd., Lincoln, Arkansas.

Stanley Boyd Lux-Campbell

Stanley Boyd Lux-Campbell, 71, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, made his final journey on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born November 10, 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Ernest (Ernie) & Jean Lux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest (Ernie) Lux and his wife Corene, and his mother, Jean Campbell and her husband Bill.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen Campbell of the home; sons, Stephen Campbell and wife Amy of Mesa, Arizona and Slade Campbell and wife Jennifer of Bentonville, Arkansas; mother of his children Donna Fleming and her husband Gary; stepsons, Jerome Smith of Eastbound, Washington and Josh Smith and wife Robyn of Prairie Grove; stepdaughter, Lillie Norwood and husband Glennof Prairie Grove, Arkansas; five brothers, John Lux and wife Lori, David Lux and wife Allison, Danny Lux, Craig Campbell and wife Kathy and Blake Campbell; two sisters, Susie Aynotte and husband Dale and Grace Holland and husband Ronny; twelve grandchildren, Cody Campbell, Kayley Campbell, Christian Parker, Taylor Parker, Sara Brown, Aspen Smith, Makayla Smith, Austin Henry, Savannah Smith, Lexie Henry, Bentley Smith, Kaitlyn Henry and Brandon Henry; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Prairie Grove Christian Church.

Lois Helen Mortensen

Lois Helen Mortensen passed away on June 18, 2022. She was born to Fred and Bertha Lutteke Heine on October 23, 1927, in Conger, Minnesota.

She was baptized and confirmed at Pickerll Lake Lutheran Church and attended Conger school. On October 4, 1952, she married John L Mortensen. They liked the climate of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and moved there in 1961 to raise their four daughters. In 2015, Lois and John celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. She was employed with Fayetteville Public Schools until she was 70. She simply enjoyed the kids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; four brothers, Clarence, Lawrence, Kenneth and Gerald: four sisters, Doris, Lorene, Julianne and Marie; two sons-in-law, James Mussen and Jack Luper, and one brother-in-law, Robert Mortensen.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl Killingsworth (John), Roxann Luper, Joyce Mortensen, and Cynthia Mussen; six grandchildren, John Alan, Jeff, Chris, Jacquelyn, Bess, Bradley; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Petersen (Pete), sisters-in-law, Sandy Heine, Mary Mortensen; and one brother-in-law, Mark (Rosalee) Mortensen.

She loved life and people. She loved to can tomatoes and help others. She was the rock and heart of our family. She was the best mama ever.

A grateful thank you to the staff at Shiloh Nursing and Rehab and Circle of Life Hospice for their kindness and care. Also to all the residents of Shiloh who called our mama friend, much love. We will miss seeing you.

A private service will be held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date.

Katala Ann Woods Sisco

Katala Ann Woods Sisco went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022, at the Circle of Life Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

Katala was born in Batesville, Ark., to Rev. Shelby Woodrow Woods and Lora LaFaye Teeter Woods, on April 6 1945. Her father was a Methodist minister and served many congregations across northern Arkansas, which moved the family to many towns. Katala met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Sisco, in 1960 at Marshall, Ark., and they were married on August 18, 1967, in Lincoln, Ark.

Katala is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Woodrow Woods and Lora Lafaye Teeter Woods; and brother-in-law, Joe Cheney.

Katala is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years of marriage, Robert (Bob) Sisco; their son, Steven C Sis-co (Sharon) of Fayetteville, Ark.; their daughter, Elizabeth Cash of Lincoln, Ark.; and five grandchildren, Russell Cash, Maris M. Sisco, Shannon Cash, Mattox C. Sisco, and Ashley Newsom; brother, Don S. Woods of Fayetteville, Ark.; sister, Sandra Cheney of Conway, Ark., and brother-in-law, George Sisco (Roslyn) of Valparaiso, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A service of life was held June 23, 2022, at the Clinton United Methodist Church. Graveside service was held June 24, 2022, at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Ark.

The family has asked for no flowers, but instead for memorials to be made to the Clinton United Methodist Church, 167 Joe Bowling Road, Clinton, Ark. 72031, or another church of their choice. Arrangements entrusted to Roller McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton.

