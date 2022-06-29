Ahoy Matey For Fish-N-Chips

FARMINGTON -- More than eight months later than projected, a new drive-through restaurant called Blackbeard's Fish-N-Chips is set to open in Farmington around the middle of July.

Owned by Richard and Deidre Mays of Prairie Grove, the restaurant will have two drive-through lanes and offer Atlanta cod, beer-battered fries, popcorn shrimp, chicken, coleslaw and potato salad.

Deidre Mays said Blackbeard's will be similar to a Long John Silver's restaurant.

The interesting story behind the new restaurant, Deidre said, is that the couple first discussed opening up a fish and chips diner in the small building located on Main Street but then just decided to open up a second location for their Magnolia Coffee Shop, based in downtown Prairie Grove.

"We knew it was on the wrong side of the road but still wanted to try it," Deidre said during a recent interview.

The national franchise Starbucks Coffee later opened on the other side of the highway in Farmington and Deidre said that affected sales.

When business declined some, the Mays decided to go ahead and close the Farmington Magnolia Coffee, instead of losing more money, and began discussing something new for the building.

"It was hard," she said. "We put a lot of work into that business."

Once a decision was made to open Blackbeard's, the projected opening for the new business was October 2021. The supply chain, covid-19 pandemic and the construction growth in Northwest Arkansas then got in the way.

"It was such a small project that I think we were put on the back burner," Deidre said.

As one example, they waited months for a part of the fan for the vent hood because it was stuck on a truck while drivers were on strike.

They gutted the building and completely remodeled the inside. The main change was installing an exhaust system and vent hood for the fryers.

Deidre said they are excited about the new Blackbeard's Fish-N-Chips. It will be on the "right" side of the highway for people traveling west to go home from work. She said she's received recipes and tips from family friends who own restaurants called Knock Kneed Lobster in Phoenix, Ariz.

"We're hopeful we'll be there for a long time," Deidre said. "We want to make sure we serve good, quality food."

She's planning a few fun events to go along with the Blackbeard's theme. One idea is to place treasure chests with coins out in the community. The coins would serve as coupons for free or discounted food. Deidre said the restaurant would provide coordinates for people to find the treasure chests, similar to geocaching.

Other plans are to be involved in the Farmington community like they are with Magnolia Coffee in Prairie Grove and were with their Farmington coffee location.