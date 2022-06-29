



Enveloped by political chaos, setbacks and economic downtrends, Americans need to know they can still win, and sometimes the rallying cry emerges in the form of a barefoot messenger.

Colonial Resilience

Bloody footprints on Dec. 25-26, 1776, marked a path to victory for George Washington's Continental army in a nine-mile march to Trenton, N.J., after a hazardous crossing of the Delaware River, which according to Semiquincentennial Commissioner Val Crofts in a Dec. 20, 2021, article, formed solid ice on the river before the 11-hour crossing could be completed and had to be broken up for the boats to pass.

"The Americans who have come before us have a unique ability to reach into the present with lessons of hope and perseverance," Crofts wrote.

Washington's bold move and victory at Trenton provided his troops valuable supplies and restored hope the colonies could win their independence in a war with England after a series of defeats, including the loss of New York to the British.

Captured By Indians

Sometimes when the messenger arrives on the scene he's not instantly recognizable. That is illustrated by John Colter's haggard appearance when he made his way across Montana's rugged Gallatin Mountains, traversing 250 miles of wilderness after being captured by the Blackfeet Indians, stripped naked and making an escape when given a sporting chance to run for his life in the summer of 1808.

The terrain in central Montana isn't conducive for running barefoot. Prickly pear cactus pierced Colter's feet as he navigated his way through sagebrush and bear grass, which, while not as painful as the cactus punctures, leave scrapes on bare legs.

Providentially Colter managed not to come across a den of prairie rattlesnakes and outran all of his pursuit except for one unlucky fleet of foot warrior carrying a war lance.

According to one version of the story Colter told to John Bradbury, a prominent British naturalist, during his six-mile run across a plain near the headwaters of the Missouri River where he eluded the Blackfeet by swimming underwater, then surfacing and hiding in a beaver dam, "he exerted himself to such a degree, that the blood gushed from his nostrils and soon almost covered the fore part of his body."

Hand To Hand Combat

First Colter had to deal with the warrior overtaking him.

Bradbury wrote, "He suddenly stopped, turned round and spread out his arms. The Indian, surprised by the suddenness of the action, and perhaps at the bloody appearance of Colter, also attempted to stop; but, exhausted with running, he fell whilst endeavouring to throw his spear, which stuck in the ground and broke in his hand. Colter instantly snatched up the pointed part, with which he pinned him to the earth, and then continued his flight."

When Colter arrived at Fort Raymond 11 days later, located 33 miles north of the present day Crow Indian Reservation, physically he appeared a shell of the man who had left. He survived by eating roots and tree bark and did not want to get into a competition with bears foraging for wild berries when he crossed the Gallatin Mountains walking through snow while refraining from using the easier 21-mile route through Bozeman Pass for fear of the Blackfeet, who might still be looking for him.

Colter's beard had grown out, his facial features and body were emaciated by hunger and he moved with swollen limbs and sore feet. The outpost didn't recognize him until he had made himself known.

Colter's survival skills showed Americans in 1808 that a man could be deprived of his transportation, means of acquiring food, footwear and clothing, the Blackfeet had taken his canoe, musket and powder, and yet survive in the wild while outwitting his adversaries.

That was good news to a nation which had just acquired a vast, largely still unexplored territory in the Louisiana Purchase.

Blood On Running Track

Harsh circumstances cloud the picture, yet there's hope for the present and future by examining things from the proper perspective.

Bloody footprints on the track at Harrison during the Class 4A State track and field meet May 3, 2022, belong to Farmington 2022 graduate Micah Grusing, who ran six-and-a-half laps of an eight-lap 3200 meter with one shoe after being cleated by a fellow competitor and losing a shoe early in the race.

"This kid amazes me. All-State 7th place--in one shoe. His final individual race did not go as planned, but it wasn't for lack of effort," wrote his mother, Mindy Grusing, in a May 4 social media post. "No one could even tell until he finished. He just kept running for a mile and half with one shoe on."

Micah Grusing finished only 22 seconds behind the first place runner, Clarksville junior Matthew Dunsworth, who broke the 10-minute mark with a time of 9:58.40. Micah Grusing crossed the finish line in 10:20.45, good for seventh place and sufficient to attain All-State status. The top eight runners receive an All-State distinction.

Resounding Message

His teammate and training partner, Mason Gansz, sustained an injury last fall, which hampered him, although Gansz still finished in 16th place for Farmington with a time of 18:16.58 at the Class 4A State cross country meet on Nov. 5 at Hot Springs. Micah Grusing placed 20th in 18:23.39 while Kenya-born junior Inertia Mugethi paced the Cardinals in his first season of running by cracking the top 10 with a ninth place showing of 17:39.12.

Their rivals and close friends among the Pea Ridge trio of Grandon Grant, fourth in 17:17.12, Tian Grant, sixth in 17:30.33, and Troy Ferguson, 17th in 18:18.68, out-performed them. The Blackhawks got in the Cardinals faces challenging the Farmington boys to beat them in the track and field season.

"We've been slowly working on that," Gansz said during an April 13 interview celebrating his and Micah Grusing's signing of national letters of commitment to compete in distance running for Colorado Christian and Northwest Arkansas Community College.

By the time the state meet rolled around the Cardinals were more than ready.

Gansz won a state championship in the 800 meter with a time of 2:02.33, then Micah Grusing, although finishing behind the Grant brothers in second and third place, turned in his heroic performance.

"I had my cross country season ruined with an injury. If I had just given up and not trained over the winter I wouldn't be where I am today," Gansz said. "You never know what's going to happen if you just keep pushing through the trials."

Micah Grusing's perseverance stands out as a defining statement epitomizing a contemporary resilience of the American spirit, and witnesses to those wearied by the news cycle -- much like Washington's victory over the Hessians at Trenton accomplished in his day.

This teenager's achievement may not rank up in there in historical significance with "Crossing the Delaware" or "Colter's Run," yet his performance seems to confirm America's destiny as a people undefeated, and as a nation, still champion of liberty in a world wreaked by global corruption.

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.



