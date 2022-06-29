Dillard’s All-Star Output

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's Carson Dillard and Mountainburg's Haley Reed had the usual nerves, being from smaller schools in Saturday's All-Star game.

The East held on for an 81-77 win at Farris Center on the UCA campus to increase its lead to 33-25 in the all-time series.

"I was nervous coming into it," Dillard said. "There's players from all over. It was real fun and I really respect these girls. They're here for a reason.

Dillard calmed her nerves quickly, hitting an early three-pointer and adding a driving layup as part of an 8-0 run to start the game for the West.

"That helped me a lot," Dillard said. "If I wouldn't have done that it probably would have gone the other way."

Dillard also drilled a trio of three-pointers in the fifth period and finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

"It was really fun," Dillard said. "Just being back in the high school atmosphere was really good."

Reed was just the fourth player in Mountainburg history to be selected for the girls all-star game.

"It was a dream come true for me," Reed said. "I was so excited."

Reed also had a case of nerves, being from a Class 2A school and playing with and against the best in the state.

"Coming in, I was pretty scared, but my team made me feel at home," Reed said. "The coaches made it fun and I'm glad I got to experience it."

Reed finished her career for the Lady Dragons with 1,083 points, including 529 this season.

Dillard, a 2022 Farmington graduate, helped the Lady Cardinals finish as the Class 4A state runner-up. She averaged 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and was named to the All-State and All-State tournament teams. Farmington went 34-2 and advanced to its third consecutive state championship game.

Trinity Dobbs, of Prairie Grove, also played in the All-Star game for the West. The heart and soul as the leading scorer for coach Kevin Froud's last Lady Tiger team, Dobbs played a key role on a 19-14 team that advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament. She averaged 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game. Froud resigned after the season.