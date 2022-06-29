Family, Friends Speak In Support Of Lemings

LINCOLN -- The city council met June 21 for their monthly meeting to hear comments from the public and vote on ordinances.

Several people addressed council members during the public comment period of the meeting in support of Lincoln volunteer firefighters Willie Leming and his son, Dakota Leming, who were relieved of their duties by fire Chief Thomas Pinder, Jr., on May 18.

The public comment period allows people to speak but the council does not respond and no action is taken.

Willie and Dakota Leming appealed Pinder's decision to Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchins, who declined to reinstate the men to the fire department.

The Lemings were joined by friends and family in speaking to the council last week.

"I've served with this fire department for a number of years," said Dakota Leming. "In May, we were let go without reason. We have given countless hours to the community, and we care about the community, and we want to be here, serving the people. Being let go without a reason is unprofessional and unnecessary."

There were other comments from the public, with patrons going in depth about the importance of volunteers and recounting personal experiences with the Lemings.

"A volunteer firefighter is priceless," said one of those patrons.

Hutchens said he and Pinder would meet with the Lemings to discuss possible reinstatement in the future.

On Monday, Hutchens said if all could come to an agreement to support each other and work together, "that's the path forward to be reinstated." Hutchens said he has not scheduled the meeting yet because he wanted a "cooling off period."

He added, "I'm going to support my chief. There has to be an agreement to get along and work together."

Pinder dismissed the two firefighters in a letter he read at the May 18 board meeting of the Lincoln Rural Fire Association.

In the letter, Pinder said members must be willing to put "bias and egos away while representing the department." His letter said that Dakota and Willie Leming have had an issue with him since he started as fire chief in February 2021 and this conflict was noticed by those in the community and in the department.

Pinder told the Lemings in the letter that their assistance was "no longer needed" and they were to return all fire department property.

As the public comment period was closed, the meeting moved onto other items on the agenda. An update on the library's shelving and other remodels was given, the budget was reviewed, and an ordinance in regard to fireworks was unanimously approved.

The agenda included an ordinance to adopt revisions to the police operating procedures, and two council members, Michelle Davis and Johnny Stowers, objected to one change in the ordinance. A previous version required the operating procedures to be posted online. The ordinance before the council last week did not have this requirement.

"It's just like our city ordinances; they can be amended tomorrow. That doesn't mean we shouldn't publish them to where people can find them," said Stowers. "What's wrong with the citizens of Lincoln knowing what policies its police department is operating under? Why is that such a big secret?"

Davis chimed in, saying, "I feel like it's a matter of time before the state comes down and forces publication of that information anyway, so why not get ahead of it."

The amended ordinance passed 6-2, with Davis and Stowers voting "no."

According to the approved ordinance, the chief of police will be the chief executive officer and have direct control and management of all members of the department.

The ordinance gives the chief of police the authority to adopt written internal rules and regulations for the government, discipline, equipment and uniforms of police officers, fixing their duties and prescribing penalties for violation of any such rules and regulations.

The chief will have custody and control of public property and equipment for the department, subject to approval of the council, will keep an accurate and complete record of all complaints, arrests and traffic citations, will make sure a written report is provided to the council each month on all activities and transactions and will keep a record of the accomplishments and performances of each officer.

The ordinance also has sections that refer to uniforms and police property, qualifications for the position of police chief or police officer and disciplinary actions and procedures.

The fireworks ordinance will allow citizens to discharge fireworks within the city limits from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3-4 of each year. Fireworks permitted for individual use and discharge are those that are defined as legal for consumer use by the state of Arkansas.

The penalty section of the ordinance says that anyone found guilty of violating the ordinance can be fined up to $100 plus appropriate court costs.

The ordinance prohibits the sale or manufacture of fireworks within the city. The ordinance goes into effect in 91 days from the date of publication.

Lynn Kutter with the Enterprise-Leader contributed to this report.