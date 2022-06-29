Folsom Hosts Special Events For Guests

FARMINGTON -- The students at Bob Folsom Elementary School were once again able to host some fun end of the school year events.

Career Day

Students enjoyed meeting community helpers who work in a variety of jobs and learning about the things they do at those jobs.

Some of the Career Day guests included a Razorback airplane/helicopter pilot, Taekwondo instructors, Walmart Toy distributors, football coach, fire chief, business owners, health and fitness representatives and bank officials.

The students enjoyed watching the helicopter land at the school, tasting new chicken products and seeing some of the new toys at Walmart. Author Hannah Hall told the kids about what it takes to become an author and shared some of her award winning books.

Farmington football coach John Eldridge talked about hard work and perseverance and the children were able to watch two players show off their football skills. The fact that several of the presenters were parents of Folsom students or former students of Folsom added a special meaning to the day.

Field Day

Coach Denver Holt organized and conducted another awesome field day this year. Folsom parents and high school volunteers helped run 16 fun filled stations. One of the kids' favorite stops was the parachute. Folsom PTA provided popsicles to help cool things down after a busy morning outdoors.

Grandparents Day

Grandparents play an important role in children's lives. They are an excellent source of love, strength, wisdom and encouragement in their grandchildren's education. Research shows that when parents and grandparents play an active role in their child's education, the child has a significantly higher likelihood of succeeding in mathematics, reading and writing.

Grandparents Day at Bob Folsom elementary is designed to help foster this connection by allowing grandparents a fun way to meet every teacher who works with their child and spend quality time learning what happens at school.

This year's theme was "Grand County Fair." Students and grandparents rotated to specially planned activities involving music, art, library and a physical activity hosted by specialty teachers.

At these stations, the students taught their guests a square dance, participated in an interactive read along, created a blue ribbon art project and enjoyed some fun midway games. Folsom parents supplied fair concession treats such as, twinkie corn dogs, popcorn, cotton candy for the honored guests during the homeroom rotation.

Two Folsom families brought a miniature horse and calf, goats and even pigs for the families to enjoy in the livestock rotation. Past students came dressed in their rodeo queen attire and helped make sure that every animal was safe for the families to enjoy.

Some of the midway games included a seed spitting contest, cow patty pick up races and a ping pong pool toss where the winners received a free goldfish. Parent volunteers also helped provide County Fair themed backdrops to help everyone remember this special day.