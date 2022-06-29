Sign in
Lincoln Hosts 11th Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

by Lynn Kutter, Mark Humphrey | June 29, 2022 at 11:37 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lacie Bell, 3, of Greenland, gets a lift from her mother, Abbie Bell, to peek inside a 1948 Dodge pickup owned by W. Soucie during the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Saturday at the Lincoln Square. The youngster was excited to look a variety of vehicles on display.


WINNERS AT A GLANCE

11th Annual Chicken Rod Nationals

At Lincoln Square, Saturday, June 25

Best in Show: Doug Dye, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS

Top Show Car 2000 and Newer: Gary Reno, 2008 Dodge Daytona Charger

Top 3 Show Cars

William Runyan, 1964 Chevrolet G10 Van

Larry Stevens, 1956 Chevrolet Corvette

Charley Davis, 1934 Ford Model 40 Vicl

Top Show Truck: Jay Norton, 1974 Chevrolet C-10

Top Rat Rod: Paul Sullins, 1949 Chevrolet Plv

Top Motorcycle: Craig McClelland, Flat track cycle with sidecar

Top VW: Matt Grissom, 1973 VW Thing

Coolest 4 x 4 Truck: Jerry Reed, 1979 Chevrolet Silverado

Oldest: Tony Hager, 1924 Ford Model T

Most Rust: Robert Wintercorn, 1976 VW Rabbit

Longest Distance: Oscar Orona, 2016 Dodge Challenger Skatpack

Least Original: Jonathan Odom, 1951 Ford Truck Dually

Best Use of Wood: Charles Baldwin, 1951 Chevrolet Plv

Best Unrestored: Jay Norton, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro

Best Paint: Doug Dye, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS

Best Engine: Aaron Edwards, 1964 Chevrolet C-10

Best chopped: Robert Walden, 1935 Ford

  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan, 10, look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom as they arrive at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held on the Lincoln Square Saturday. The Summers' trio marveled at the diesel motor with Jorge noting, "You don't usually see a diesel engine in an older vehicle." The truck won an award for "Least Original" at the show.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jay Doss, of Fayetteville, holds his 5-year-old granddaughter, Lexi Baker, of Prairie Grove, while peeking into the interior of a 1929 Ford Model A owned by Rusty Bryan on display during the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals at the Lincoln Square Saturday.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bystanders turn their attention to another vehicle as Larry Stevens, of Farmington, drives off after displaying his 1956 Chevrolet Corvette convertible at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday. Stevens' car was voted among the "Top 3 Show Cars."
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lyndel Johnson, of Lincoln prepares to drive away from the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday in his 1942 Chevy cab, which he fondly refers to as a "Rat Rod."
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bill McClelland, of Springdale, brought his niece's 1960 Metropolitan, a car once owned by his late brother, David McClelland, who utilized the vehicle to conduct tours in Anchorage Alaska to the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals at the Lincoln Square Saturday. Tina Little, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., inherited the car equipped with a siren for leading parades.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mike Hutchens brought his 1975 Ford F-350, one of 13 vehicles displayed by the Hutchens family at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals on the Lincoln Square Saturday. Hutchens uses the pickup as his primary pulling and camping rig and achieves better gas mileage driving it with a Ford 390 engine than with more modern trucks.
  


