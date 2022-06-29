Lincoln Hosts 11th Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

WINNERS AT A GLANCE
11th Annual Chicken Rod Nationals
At Lincoln Square, Saturday, June 25
Best in Show: Doug Dye, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS
Top Show Car 2000 and Newer: Gary Reno, 2008 Dodge Daytona Charger
Top 3 Show Cars
William Runyan, 1964 Chevrolet G10 Van
Larry Stevens, 1956 Chevrolet Corvette
Charley Davis, 1934 Ford Model 40 Vicl
Top Show Truck: Jay Norton, 1974 Chevrolet C-10
Top Rat Rod: Paul Sullins, 1949 Chevrolet Plv
Top Motorcycle: Craig McClelland, Flat track cycle with sidecar
Top VW: Matt Grissom, 1973 VW Thing
Coolest 4 x 4 Truck: Jerry Reed, 1979 Chevrolet Silverado
Oldest: Tony Hager, 1924 Ford Model T
Most Rust: Robert Wintercorn, 1976 VW Rabbit
Longest Distance: Oscar Orona, 2016 Dodge Challenger Skatpack
Least Original: Jonathan Odom, 1951 Ford Truck Dually
Best Use of Wood: Charles Baldwin, 1951 Chevrolet Plv
Best Unrestored: Jay Norton, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro
Best Paint: Doug Dye, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS
Best Engine: Aaron Edwards, 1964 Chevrolet C-10
Best chopped: Robert Walden, 1935 Ford
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan, 10, look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom as they arrive at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held on the Lincoln Square Saturday. The Summers' trio marveled at the diesel motor with Jorge noting, "You don't usually see a diesel engine in an older vehicle." The truck won an award for "Least Original" at the show.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jay Doss, of Fayetteville, holds his 5-year-old granddaughter, Lexi Baker, of Prairie Grove, while peeking into the interior of a 1929 Ford Model A owned by Rusty Bryan on display during the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals at the Lincoln Square Saturday.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bystanders turn their attention to another vehicle as Larry Stevens, of Farmington, drives off after displaying his 1956 Chevrolet Corvette convertible at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday. Stevens' car was voted among the "Top 3 Show Cars."
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lyndel Johnson, of Lincoln prepares to drive away from the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday in his 1942 Chevy cab, which he fondly refers to as a "Rat Rod."
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Bill McClelland, of Springdale, brought his niece's 1960 Metropolitan, a car once owned by his late brother, David McClelland, who utilized the vehicle to conduct tours in Anchorage Alaska to the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals at the Lincoln Square Saturday. Tina Little, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., inherited the car equipped with a siren for leading parades.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mike Hutchens brought his 1975 Ford F-350, one of 13 vehicles displayed by the Hutchens family at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals on the Lincoln Square Saturday. Hutchens uses the pickup as his primary pulling and camping rig and achieves better gas mileage driving it with a Ford 390 engine than with more modern trucks.