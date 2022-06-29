Lincoln Hosts 11th Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan, 10, look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom as they arrive at the 11th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held on the Lincoln Square Saturday. The Summers' trio marveled at the diesel motor with Jorge noting, "You don't usually see a diesel engine in an older vehicle." The truck won an award for "Least Original" at the show.

