Police Reports

PRAIRIE GROVE

Robert Raines, 25, of Lincoln, was cited June on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jarrett Curtsinger, 38, of Summers, was cited June 9 in connection with criminal trespass.

Brittany Hellyer, 31, of Springdale, was cited June 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Edwards, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jonathan Williams, 28, of Lincoln, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ronald Hale, 32, of Park Hill, Okla., was cited June 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Emily Bailey, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dakota Sperling, 25, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Workman, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Goolsby, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aidan Hendrix, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melinda Hammons, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Drew Spirlock, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 20 in connection with criminal mischief.

Mary Ray, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.