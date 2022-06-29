Pursued With Gusto

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove 2022 graduate Landon Semrad stands one up on taking his game to the next level and Missouri Southern University, the college he signed with, promotes that image.

A photo of Semrad announcing his national letter of intent to play college football at Missouri Southern displays a chain draped over his shoulders with Semrad wearing a Lions' green jersey No. 12 flexing in a "Tarzan" style pose. Some might consider it brash, yet the image reflects the type of confidence Semrad exhibited as a Tiger in earning All-State honors for his senior season of 2021, and twice named All-Conference in football. He was also a two time All-State finisher in track and field plus a three time All-Conference basketball performer at Prairie Grove.

Semrad checks in at 6-feet-4 and 185 pounds. As a senior he was a two-way starter for 4A-1 runner-up Tigers, a squad which finished 9-3 and 6-1 in league play. Semrad caught 34 passes for 476 yards, averaging 14 yards per reception with six touchdowns while making five interceptions as a cornerback on defense.

In his junior year, Semrad caught 31 passes for 496 yards averaging 16 yards per catch.

He appreciates the sense of community thriving in a small town, close-knit environment that not everybody experiences.

"Growing up in PG it's meant the world to me. I wouldn't rather be any other place in the world. It's the best place to be. It's the best fans, best friends. You're going to grow up, you're going to remember this place for the rest of your life so it's good," Semrad said.

Semrad's parents, Greg and Chrysi Stephens, accompanied him during the signing ceremony. He shared his thoughts about those who have been inspirational along the way.

"Oh man, there's been a lot of people in my life that I can thank. I'd like to thank my coaches, then my friends and my family also. It means the world to me that they all care as much as I do," Semrad said. "Growing up playing football with the same coaches, the same program my whole life, it's been good making a lot of memories with a lot of guys and building a lot of relationships with a lot of different players and coaches."

Semrad's career plans are majoring in International Business. After college he expects to be traveling and doing a lot of different business things.

"I'm excited to see what that brings as well but also I'm very excited for the football aspect [of going to college]," Semrad said.