Rivals Celebrate Act Of Sportsmanship

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The personal highlight reel for 2022 Prairie Grove graduates Landon Semrad and Davis Stephens featured a special guest star, Rhett South, of Farmington, turning out for their signing day.

Prairie Grove held a joint-signing ceremony for each athlete in the second semester with Semrad signing a national letter of intent to play college football at Missouri Southern University, while Stephens inked a commitment to play college baseball at Northern Arkansas College at Harrison.

These were among the upper echelon of Prairie Grove athletes and South represented Farmington's best. He won the Class 4A State golf meet on October 5, and just over a week later beat all other state medalists to take the overall crown in a meet of champions.

South shot a 70 to become the Class 4A State medalist at Fayetteville Country Club by executing a thrilling come-from-behind rally, featuring an eagle and a birdie in two of his last three holes to win claim a two stroke victory.

The top three finishers in each classification qualified to compete at the State overall golf championship held at Pleasant Valley Country Club at Little Rock on Oct. 14. South shook off a double-bogey on hole 17, finishing with a birdie on 18 to win the tournament by two strokes while shooting a 73.

He heard from the Prairie Grove athletes after his triumph.

"Davis and Landon both congratulated me; they were excited for me," South said.

Fast-forward to signing day for the Tigers.

South admits he thinks some of the Prairie Grove staff and students were probably surprised that he showed up for the Tiger signing but he wasn't seeking to draw attention to himself.

"I was trying my best to lay low. It was their day," South said.

Each Prairie Grove signer shared the moment with family, coaches and a lunchroom packed with students eating a mid-day meal.

Semrad's parents, Greg and Chrysi Stephens, accompanied him during the signing ceremony while Stephens had several family members on hand including his father, Tracy Stephens; his mother, Emily Stephens; and younger brother, Cooper Stephens, now a rising junior.

Prairie Grove football coach Danny Abshier introduced Semrad while Tiger baseball coach Mitch Cameron introduced Stephens.

But in the midst of all these accomplished coaches and players -- the lone Cardinal in the bunch stood out like a shining beacon of sportsmanship.

"I just needed to show my face. As student athletes we're all fighting the same battle. We just need to support each other," South said.

South has only known Semrad for two years, yet they became friends.

A multi-sport athlete, Semrad competed in track and field in many of the same meets as South's older brother, Trace South, who won the 2020 indoor overall state championship in pole vault, and is now attending Arkansas State on a track and field scholarship setting a new personal best of 16'8" this year and qualifying for the NCAA West Regionals while majoring in supply chain management.

The explosive Semrad ranked high on Farmington's radar when the rivals met on the football field. His combination of speed, leaping ability and 6-feet-3 height made him a threat in the passing game and the Cardinals didn't want to get beat deep.

"He was the player everybody was worried about doing good in football," South said. "I kept track of Landon because of the rivalry and still talk to him."

South, the son of Barron and Melinda South, announced his commitment to play golf for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 12 while acknowledging his parents, coaches and friends for helping him attain that level of success.

Well acquainted with the dedication required to take his game on to the next level, South unabashedly took a seat at Farmington's No. 1 rival high school, to congratulate his Prairie Grove friends during their signing ceremony.

The intensity of the rivalry can't be understated. On defense Semrad dished out serious hits while competing against the Cardinals on the football field and dunked on them in basketball during his junior season.

Yet, here was South, one of the Cardinals, making a trip to Prairie Grove to cheer on Semrad as he signed.

"It means a lot to me. Rhett's been a really good friend. He's been really good to me and Davis and a lot of us others so I'm happy for that, Semrad said.

South's relationship with Stephens goes back to little league baseball when the boys were teammates from ages 8-to-11 on the Fayetteville Bulldog travel team. They both played catcher and whenever one wasn't working behind the plate, he was stationed in the outfield.

"Me and Rhett go way back. We were friends growing up and Rhett's a great guy," Stephens said. "I really appreciate him and he's been a great friend throughout this whole process."

South recognized Stephens' ability on the diamond even as a youngster, saying, "He was always really good. We inter-changed positions just about every inning."

Eventually South's interest in baseball waned and he concentrated on golf but he never forgot his friendship with Stephens.

On signing day, showcasing two star-studded Prairie Grove athletes, the presence of a Farmington Cardinal demonstrated a profound act of sportsmanship.