Sawin Praises Soccer Facilities On Signing Day

FARMINGTON -- A sense of relief set in as Maddox Sawin signed a national letter of intent to play college soccer for Ecclesia College, of Elm Springs, on April 13, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.

"I've been looking forward it to forever. I've had so many coaches come in and out and I put in a lot of hard work in the summer, off-season, and during the season," Sawin said.

Sawin didn't know at the time he would soon play for and help the Cardinals win the Class 4A State championship as part of Farmington's boys soccer team on May 21 four days after he graduated, but he was confident they'd be in the thick of things.

"It's my last year of soccer and we're doing pretty well. [Farmington went 6-1-1 in conference play.] We have three or four more matches left. We're ready to make it to the state tournament and win the whole conference," Sawin said in an interview the day of his signing.

While the Cardinals would finish second in the regular season standings to Clarksville in the 4A West and lose to the Panthers, 3-0, in the conference tournament championship, they took care of those little discrepancies by beating Clarksville when it counted most.

Sawin appreciates the soccer facilities that Farmington put in that he reaped the benefit of. He's aware that for a lot of teenage athletes around the country maybe their soccer field isn't quite as good as what he called home field at Cardinal Stadium.

"When they imported the new football field and the new indoor [facility], I didn't know that there was going to be soccer lines on it until they started putting a herd around it. Then, I was like, "Oh, that's cool," because last year if we would have played before they built this new stadium it would have been on a horrible field so I'm glad they decided to add soccer lines to it and put it on turf. I feel like Farmington has the best soccer facilities in Arkansas," Sawin said.

The Cardinals can also boast they have the best soccer team in Arkansas at the 4A level.

Sawin's parents, Dean and Candice Sawin, accompanied him at the signing ceremony and he acknowledged their presence while thanking others who played a role in attaining a level of play that landed a scholarship opportunity.

"I want to thank my mom and my dad for everything they've done, what they've been through, what I've been through, gone through, my coaches, Coach [Josh] Fonville, Coach [Tanner] Feil, Coach [Mark] Rogers, for teaching me everything and for getting me to this point and for getting me to the man I am," Sawin said.

The importance of enjoying multigenerational family support from the stands wasn't lost on Sawin.

"I want to thank my dad and my grandparents for being there for the matches. My grandpa is Harlan Sawin and my grandma is Frieda Sawin. They've been there [for me] ever since I was a little kid, supporting me throughout the days and throughout the years," Sawin said.

Sawin is considering majoring in Sports Marketing and going into the sports business.

"I'm really excited about that. Soccer, I've been playing this sport forever, all my life. I'm so excited I made it to the next level," Sawin said.