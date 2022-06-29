What’s Happening

LINCOLN

All-School Reunion

The Lincoln All-School Reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Lincoln High, 1392 E Pridemore Drive. Donations will be collected for scholarships for seniors.

FARMINGTON

Pickleball In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be pickleball at the tennis courts at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, July 9. Equipment will be provided. Come learn about one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park July 4 Program

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host a program to celebrate Independence Day at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4 in front of the Memorial Tower.