What’s Happening

LINCOLN
All-School Reunion
The Lincoln All-School Reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Lincoln High, 1392 E Pridemore Drive. Donations will be collected for scholarships for seniors.
FARMINGTON
Pickleball In The Park
Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be pickleball at the tennis courts at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, July 9. Equipment will be provided. Come learn about one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
PRAIRIE GROVE
State Park July 4 Program
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host a program to celebrate Independence Day at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4 in front of the Memorial Tower.