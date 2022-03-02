



PRAIRIE GROVE -- The life expectancy of a transplanted kidney is an average of 7-10 years before the recipient may have to consider a second transplant or going back on dialysis.

Dale Shaffer, who received the left kidney of his older brother, Carl, has definitely skewed this statistic for transplanted kidneys.

He and his brother celebrated the 45th anniversary of the kidney transplant in October 2021, with a reception at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Dale and his wife, Velma, live in Springdale but are members of the Prairie Grove church.

Velma and both brothers point to the success of the transplant as a miracle from God.

Carl, of Clearwater, Kansas, said he knew he would be donating his left kidney even before he found out he was a match because of a vision from God.

Carl, who was 39 when he donated his kidney, said he was living in California at the time and sleeping one night when he felt something touch him near his left side.

"It was a warm feeling like I had when I was baptized," Carl said.

There appeared to be a silhouette at the foot of his bed. No words were spoken by the silhouette but Carl said he knew then what was going to happen.

Both Carl and an older brother, Elvis, volunteered to be tested to see if they were candidates to donate a kidney.

Velma said Elvis' tissue and blood type was not as close as Carl's was to Dale.

"Carl was almost a perfect match," she said.

Carl said he was willing to donate his kidney and a date was set for the surgery. The night before, x-rays determined it would be the left kidney, and Carl said his response was, "I already know that from my vision."

Carl donated his kidney on Oct. 10, 1976, at Kansas University Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Dale, 31 years old at the time, was told that most kidney transplants only last 7-10 years and then the recipient has to be placed on the waiting list for another transplant. A kidney transplant that lasts 15 years is considered "very, very good," he said.

About 21 days after the surgery Dale had a physical and doctors found a spot on his lungs. He was given an antibiotic which caused his body to start to reject the new kidney. After two days of the medical team working on Dale, the family was told, "It's in God's hands now."

Both Dale and Velma reached out to God in prayer, as well as sharing the news so that many others could frevently pray for Dale.

"I believe in prayer very strongly," Dale said. "In Matthew, Christ tells his disciples to go into a closet and pray. That's where I was in the hospital. I felt a presence like warm water flowing over me and I haven't had any problems since then."

The story before Dale's transplant goes back many years. It's possible his kidney problems may have been present at birth or may have resulted from a long-forgotten injury. He suffered through many kidney infections growing up and at age 18 he lost one kidney.

His remaining kidney continued to have problems until it worsened at age 30. At the time, Dale and Velma were living in Bucklin, Kansas, with their two young sons.

Dale noticed the vision in his left eye was blurry. He mentioned this to Velma and went to see his family doctor with a blood pressure of 220/110. The blood pressure was so high that it caused the capillary veins in his optic nerve to rupture. His urologist then told Dale he was in kidney failure and needed to get to a hospital right away.

Dale was transferred to the dialysis center at St. Francis Hospital in Witchita, Kansas, three hours away. There the couple learned they had the choice to move to Witchita for dialysis, drive back and forth three days a week or learn how to do dialysis at home.

They opted to stay home in Bucklin, and both Dale and Velma learned all about home dialysis. Both were still working full-time jobs so the procedure was done in the evenings after work.

Three nights a week, Velma spent 30 minutes setting up the machines and attaching Dale for his four-hour dialysis treatment. She then spent 30 minutes shutting down the treatment and cleaning the equipment.

Their two sons learned to stay quiet in the living room while Velma got everything set up and then they came in to spend time with their dad, whether it was watching sports on TV, playing a game or reading a book.

Dale was on dialysis for 18 months before his transplant. He has remained on prescribed medicine since then and has tests and blood work on a regular basis to see how the kidney is functioning.

"We've had a wonderful life," Velma said. "We've learned to laugh at a lot of things."

Dale agrees their sense of humor has helped them in many ways to get through tough times.

"There are several signs we were meant to be together," he said. "God has blessed us as a family."

The couple has been married 56 years. Their grown sons are married. One son is in Rogers and has three children and the other lives in New Mexico and has four children.

Along with celebrating the 45th anniversary of the transplant in October, Dale also celebrated his career as a long-time barber. He had reluctantly retired for health reasons after 57 years of owning a barbershop.

As a barber, Dale said many times he also acted as a type of counselor for his patrons. He had hoped that when he retired he could visit dialysis centers to encourage people. That idea was put on hold because of covid-19 concerns.

He also would like to educate people about the importance of being an organ donor.

"Every day thousands of kidneys are buried that might could have been used," Dale said.

Carl said there's a lot more to the story than just donating a kidney. Many people were involved in the process, many donated blood and there were many prayers.

He said he cannot answer the question would he have donated a kidney if he had not had the vision.

"But I think God had his hand in every bit that went on," he said.

COURTESY PHOTO Carl and Dale Shaffer, 25 years after Carl donated one of his kidneys to his brother. Carl lives in Clearwater, Kansas, and Dale and his wife, Velma, live in Springdale. They are members of Prairie Grove Christian Church.



