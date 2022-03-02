Board Approves Purchase Of Security Cameras

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board on Feb. 15 approved a low bid of $23,524 to purchase 23 security cameras from Digitech for the middle school/junior campus.

Shawn Witt, the district's chief information officer and security, said the decision was made to go ahead and purchase the cameras this year with a plan to finish out the campus with next year's budget. A server crashed, Witt said, and that prompted school officials to move up the schedule.

Both school principals said they had about $12,000 in their current year budgets that could be used to pay for the cameras.

Witt pointed out the middle school/junior high campus is "kinda like a mini college campus," with everyone going in and out at different places. "It's a bit of a challenge to cover," he said.

Witt said the principals and school resource officers can decide next year where to add more security cameras on campus.

The new cameras will run on the same system as cameras purchased for the high school, elementary school and the new middle school building under construction.

Phase 1 for the elementary school's security system is complete, with plans to finish the system next year. The high school's system is almost complete, except for about five cameras to be added up high in five places outside. Witt said the school probably will hire someone to put in those cameras.

With the new cameras at the junior high/middle school campus, the district will have the same security system for all schools, Witt said.

In other action, the board approved two change orders for the new school. One change order is for some plumbing work and adding electronic access for one door in the original building for about $4,600. The second change order is to install network cabling for the fourth grade addition for $42,132.

It also approved the audit for the 2020-21 school year. John Evans with Landmark CPAs gave a summary of the audit report. The only finding, he said, was segregation of duties, which is a "common finding" for smaller school districts and smaller organizations.

"It's nothing that should be a big red flag but we always like to point it out," he said.

The finding mainly had to do with journal entries and lack of segregation of duties, Evans said.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, said he wanted board members to be aware of one change on the state level in case they receive any questions from school patrons.

The state has changed the graduation requirements for students with accommodations, special education and disabilities. In the past, these students could graduate from high school if they completed everything on their Individualized Education Program, a written education plan designed to meet a children's learning needs. Students were not required to earn the minimum number of credits as required for other students.

Beginning next year, Joenks said, only 1% of a district's student enrollment can claim an IEP disability to graduate. The rest have to achieve the minimum 22 credit hours to graduate.

Joenks said district staff already is working with teachers to help them understand they may have more students with special needs next year.

Joenks said the change was made because achievement data showed special needs students were not performing as well on the state level as other students. By federal law, special needs students are supposed to have as much in common as far as curriculum instruction as nonspecial needs students, Joenks said.

The concern is that students with special needs were not getting the same type instruction or experience of content as students who do not have special needs, Joenks said, noting, "That's an equity issue."

Prairie Grove has about 25 students who could be impacted by the change, Joenks said.

The board also approved the amended written contract for Superintendent Reba Holmes. The board last month voted to extend Holmes's contract one year, through June 30, 2023, and to increase her salary to $120,000, effective with the 2022-23 school year.

In approving the consent agenda, the board accepted the resignations of two teachers, Carly Marx at the elementary school and Sara Jo Archer, high school art teacher (at the end of the year). The board approved a recommendation to hire Sierra Byrum as an elementary teacher for one semester only.