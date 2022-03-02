Council Member Announces For PG Mayor

Prairie Grove resident and City Council member Rick Ault has formally announced his candidacy for the position of mayor of Prairie Grove.

In addition to his elected position on Prairie Grove City Council, Ault is a director at Walmart Corporate where he has been employed for more than 27 years. Ault is also a volunteer director of Main Street Prairie Grove, which focuses on historic preservation and economic vitality of Prairie Grove's Historic Downtown. Ault is the volunteer manager of the Prairie Grove Farmers Market, is active with in the Prairie Grove Lions Club, Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge 436 F&AM and the Prairie Grove United Methodist Church. Ault previously served on the Board of Directors of New Beginnings Children's Homes in NW Arkansas and was a founding member of the Prairie Grove Historical Society.

Ault and his wife, Kara, established and currently operate the Prairie Grove 24/7 Emergency Food Pantry.

Ault has lived in Northwest Arkansas his entire life and in Prairie Grove for more than 17 years. Rick and Kara moved to Prairie Grove in 2005 where they began raising their family and became engaged with the community. Rick and Kara received the Prairie Grove Citizens of the Year Award by the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce in 2017 and the Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award in 2019 for their service to Prairie Grove and its citizens.

In a news release issued last week, Rick Ault gave the following statement:

"It's no secret that I love this community, the place Kara and I call home. I am excited to formally announce my candidacy for Mayor of Prairie Grove in the November 2022 general election. Prairie Grove continues to grow, and we must stay in front of that growth. It is the responsibility of the Mayor to keep our city running properly and make sure residents receive maximum benefits and quality services for the taxes we all pay. I am well qualified, up to the challenge and ready to put in the hard work.

"Although local government has very little impact on national policy, it does have significant impact on the quality of life of each resident. As your mayor, I will be accessible and listen to those with diverse opinions, treat everyone with respect, continue to learn, surround myself with talent, be transparent in communications and lead with vision and integrity. I will also equip and enable all city employees to do those same things. I am not running for Mayor to become a guardian of the status quo, but rather a conduit for continued improvement. I firmly believe the position of Mayor has a great opportunity and awesome responsibility to help improve the day to day lives of all in the city."

Ault has created a website to outline his strategies and provide additional biographical and reference information. This information is available at RickAultforPrairieGrove.com. If elected, Ault plans to sunset his long-term career at Walmart Corporate to provide the City of Prairie Grove his undivided attention.