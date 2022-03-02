Dearing Labors Behind Scenes For Regional Champions

FARMINGTON -- One night after Farmington couldn't throw the ball in the ocean, its outside shooting returned big time with the Cardinals winning the 4A North Regional, 67-50, over Berryville on Monday.

Layne Taylor and Nathan Monroe combined to knock down eight 3-pointers. Layne Taylor, son of coach Johnny Taylor, scored 32 points, Monroe added 14 and Caleb Blakely 11 to lead the Cardinals (31-1) to a regional title to go with their conference and district championships.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor acknowledged that, yet put the emphasis on a guy setting screens, laboring to defend the paint and getting rebounds doing the work to lay the foundation for his teammates in the limelight because of their scoring.

"How about Nathan Monroe? Nathan shot it so well, too, but I cannot say enough about Carson Dearing. He has gotten better and better and better. To me, as a coach, he's a testament to all the younger players who get frustrated with not getting playing time, not getting minutes. He has stuck with it and he has played his whole career and never played significant minutes. Now as a senior he's starring in his role on our team," Johnny Taylor said.

Dearing factored in from the start. He battled Bobcat Weston Teague and was called for a foul after getting tangled up with the 6-feet-7 center, but the foul didn't take him out of his game. On the next possession Dearing drew an offensive foul on Teague for pushing off. Late in the first quarter Dearing's screen freed up Layne Taylor to drill a 3-pointer as the Cardinals jumped out to a 16-8 lead.

An 11-5 run by Berryville in the second quarter prompted a Farmington time-out. The Bobcats made defensive stops with Kade Davidson getting a steal and Teague blocking a shot. Following that Davidson scored, then set up David Colbert for an open three with a cross-court pass trimming Farmington's lead to 21-19.

Farmington scored the next six points before Dearing drew an away-from-the-ball offensive foul on Teague sending him to the bench with his third personal. Layne Taylor's 3-point play put the Cardinals up 30-19, a lead which they took into halftime.

Asked if the Cardinals purposely went at Teague to get him in foul trouble, Johnny Taylor said no, attributing it to staying in the flow of asserting the offense.

"It wasn't a plan. We just wanted to play in attack mode and I thought Carson Dearing was the star of the night. We tell our guys all the time you got to believe in your role, stay in your role, star in your role, and tonight, I'm telling you, Carson Dearing starred in his role," Johnny Taylor said.

The Cardinal lead fluctuated from 15 to 19 points in the third but Farmington never allowed Berryville to make a run and held a 54-37 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Blakely threw down a slam dunk thrilling Cardinal fans with 3:18 left giving Farmington its biggest lead of 65-43. The Cardinals went on to record a 67-50 victory.

Sophomore guard Sam Wells missed the entire regional tournament after sustaining an injury during a freak accident in practice. Johnny Taylor said Wells is getting an MRI. Depending upon the results Johnny Taylor said Well is such a tough kid he's liable to play. He hailed the regional championship as creating an advantage for the tough competition expected at state. Farmington plays on Sunday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Magnolia against an opponent yet to be decided.

"It gives us a bye so we are now in the elite eight. There's going to be eight teams left when we play our first game and all eight can play so we're hoping that Sam Wells can get healthy between now and then. He was our sixth man as a guard and Dearing's our sixth man as a big man. Him being out, we had so many other guys step up. I was proud of Maddox Mahan, Jaeden Newsom, and Hunter Reaves for giving us some minutes and being productive," Johnny Taylor said.

Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson celebrated hosting a successful regional tournament and said the school will continue to bid to host district, regional and state competitions.

"Tournaments like this are what makes this community great," Thompson said, while acknowledging coaches, staff and volunteers who helped run the tournament in every capacity possible including parking lot duty and working concessions.

"We had about 3,000 people in here at any given time. It takes a lot of people to pull that off. We hosted the regionals when we won it in 2010. It's still neat to hold that trophy again. Obviously, I'm in a different capacity now but to get to watch my son (Logan Burch) and both my teams win, it's very fulfilling as an athletic director," Thompson said.

Farmington 67, Berryville 50

Berryville^8^11^18^13^--^50

Farmington^16^14^24^13^--^67

Farmington (31-1): Layne Taylor 12 4-7 32, Nathan Monroe 5 0-0 14, Caleb Blakely 5 1-2 11, Mateo Carbonel 3 0-0 6, Carson Dearing 1 2-2 4. Totals 26 7-11 67.

Berryville (18-12): Kade Davidson 8 2-2 20, Nate Allen 4 0-1 9, Jake Wilson 3 1-1 8, David Colbert 2 0-0 6, Weston Teague 2 1-4 5, Kennon Helmlinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-8 50.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Monroe 4, Taylor 4). Berryville 6 (Davidson 2, Colbert 2, Allen, Wilson).