Defensive Minded Lady Cardinals Relish Regional Crown

FARMINGTON -- Farmington broke out of the gate by scoring the first seven points on the way to winning the 4A North Regional, 61-42, over its chief rival, Prairie Grove.

A near capacity crowd witnessed the rivalry on showcase during the regional finals Monday night at Cardinal Arena.

Jenna Lawrence topped all scorers for Farmington (32-1) with 32 points. She received support from Carson Dillard with 16 points and Megan Hernandez added 12. Trinity Dobbs had 14 points for the Lady Tigers.

Both coaches took note of the start dictating the tone of the contest.

"Prairie Grove's been playing with so much energy and just so much physicality we knew that early on in the game we were going to have to come out and match that energy and physicality and I thought our kids did that. They played with great poise early. They were really locked in and did a good job of really sticking with the game plan. We got a little separation early and I thought that made a huge difference for us," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud told his girls not to hang their heads and let them know he was proud of their competitive efforts.

"I'm not doubting their effort. They played extremely hard and competed. We just missed some shots early and with them [Farmington] they're so offensively talented and got so many that can score and you can't have empty possessions if you want to try to beat them," Froud said.

The Lady Cardinals did the job defensively with Lawrence blocking two shots early. The game was 4:16 old before Prairie Grove notched its first point on a Dobbs' free throw.

Johnson praised his players for exhibiting one of their best defensive efforts of an incredible season.

"We've at times been really good defensively, but we did a good job of choking off some drive lanes and then when they did get in there we challenged them vertically a couple of times, blocked some shots. Our kids did a really good job of being disruptive and making them take and make difficult shots," Johnson said.

With a raucous visiting student section yelling, "let her shoot," Hernandez obliged the Tiger fans by canning a 3-pointer.

Dobbs answered with a trifecta for Prairie Grove. Lawrence recorded the next five points for Farmington with a trey from the wing and converted a lob from Reese Shirey. Dobbs competed with controlled intensity and crashed the offensive glass putting in a Lady Tiger miss. Shirey's free throws gave the Lady Cardinals a 17-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Dillard asserted herself in the second quarter. Starting with a triple out top she scored seven points in the period to offset five points by Torie Price for Prairie Grove. The Lady Cardinals added a single digit to their lead making it 30-18 at the half.

Prairie Grove trailed by as many as 17 in the third quarter which ended with Charity Stearman's baseline drive leaving the Lady Tigers behind 43-27. Farmington upped its lead to 20 in the first 2:37 of the fourth with Lawrence scoring on a lob, hitting a turnaround, and a pair of Dillard free throws. The score stayed around that margin for the duration.

Both teams advance to state.

As a No. 1 seed Farmington enjoys a first-round bye. The Lady Cardinals play Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A state tournament at Magnolia. The Lady Cardinals will either face Magnolia or the No. four seed out of the east.

"We're going to have to play well, but we're excited to be going down there. Our kids, they are really locked in right now. We're going to go back to work and continue to polish and see if we can play our best basketball over the next two weeks," Johnson said.

Prairie Grove plays Friday at 7 p.m. against Star City. Froud thinks if the Lady Tigers play up to their ability they can win some games in the state tourney and make some noise.

"It's good to be back there [in the state tournament]. It's kind of a reward for these girls," Froud said.

Should both teams win their first games they could meet for the fifth time this season in the Class 4A semifinals.

"Hey, I'd love to get in that situation again," Froud said.

Farmington 61, Prairie Grove 42

Prairie Grove^6^12^9^15^--^42

Farmington^17^13^13^18^--^61

Farmington (32-1): Jenna Lawrence 9 3-3 23, Carson Dillard 4 7-9 16, Megan Hernandez 5 0-0 12, Reese Shirey 1 3-4 6, Mazzie Carlson 1 0-0 2, Naomi Hernandez 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-16 61.

Prairie Grove (17-13): Trinity Dobbs 4 4-6 14, Kenleigh Elder 2 2-2 6, Camryn Cash 2 0-0 6, Torie Price 2 0-0 5, Charity Stearman 1 2-2 4, Arianna Harrel 1 0-0 3, Lexie Henry 0 2-2 2, Abby Preston 1 0-0 2, Ella Faulk 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 10-14 42.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Lawrence 2, M. Hernandez 2, Dillard, Shirey), Prairie Grove 6 (Dobbs 2, Cash 2, Price, Harrel).