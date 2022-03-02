Gentry Girls Keep Postseason Dreams Alive

FARMINGTON -- Sometimes redemption comes when a team needs it the most.

For the second consecutive week Gentry involved itself in a girls basketball game with a player dribbling into one of her teammates and turning the ball over.

This time the travel was whistled against Gentry not their opponent, but unlike the heartbreak of a similar occurrence in the district tournament semifinals with a controversial intentional foul called against Alyssa McCarty, which resulted in the winning free-throws by Harrison, the Lady Pioneers survived. On Saturday at the 4A North Regional tournament at Farmington miscommunication resulted in McCarty crashing into what was supposed to be a screen to free her up with the Lady Pioneers trailing 49-47 with 2:12 left in overtime.

McCarty, however, more than made up for that miscue when she broke down Pottsville's defense and dished to Kaitlyn Caswell for the game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, boosting the Lady Pioneers to a 53-51 win over Pottsville.

The victory put Gentry in the Class 4A State tournament which begins on Thursday this week and left Lady Pioneers coach Toby Tevenbaugh relishing the accomplishment.

"I'm absolutely speechless, I'm so happy for these girls. You know they work really hard. They're one of the funnest teams I've ever coached so to be able to put that in the past and just move forward with one of our goals and I think that we've done that," Toby Tevenbaugh said.

Toby Tevenbaugh said he really didn't have a play drawn up for that scenario while crediting Pottsville for making it hard to run sets. He counted on his girls to make a play, instructing them to keep good spacing and choose their shots wisely.

"Every game we've had this year has been close and the majority of them we've figured out how to win. We got fortunate. We were able to get the ball in Alyssa's hands, kind of caught them out of position. She attacked and made a good decision," Toby Tevenbaugh said.

Forty-five seconds earlier McCarty threaded the needle by finding Caswell under the basket with a pinpoint pass. She was fouled and made two clutch free throws giving Gentry a 51-49 lead.

Pottsville answered with Lindsey Aday's layup evening the score for the sixth time since the fourth quarter began. The last 30 seconds of overtime proved hectic for both teams with McCarty and Caswell starring in a win or go home situation.

When the game began Pottsville came out trapping but Gentry answered that in the early going by pounding the offensive glass. Gentry scored the first 11 points of the contest getting a 3-pointer from Reese Hester. Pottsville stormed back with a 9-0 run of its own before McCarty saved the ball back in-bounds to Hester, who dialed up another triple giving the Lady Pioneers a 14-9 lead after one period.

Pottsville orchestrated an 18-5 run spanning two quarters going from a 20-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 32-25 lead on Rylie Boley's layup off a steal. Gentry's Shelby Still took a defensive rebound coast to coast, then stopped and hit a jumper to end the run.

Emma Tevenbaugh, the coach's daughter, generated a impact with her shooting. She stroked a trey midway through the third pulling Gentry within 32-30.

In a game of ebbs and flows Pottsville went back up by seven, 37-30, only to watch Gentry rally with a 10-2 run of its own to regain the lead at 40-39 on a McCarty free throw. There were ties at 40 and 42. Pottsville edged in front 44-42 on a layup. Emma Tevenbaugh restored the lead to Gentry with a 3-pointer.

"She made a couple of big shots. She made the one that put us back on top. She had way too many turnovers but Dad's always going to be critical and find something that's not going to be happy about, but she did shoot it very well," Toby Tevenbaugh said.

Gentry led 47-44 with 23.2 seconds to go in regulation but Pottsville tied the game on Annleigh Pennington's 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds on the fourth quarter clock.

In overtime Pottsville tied the game at 51-51, Gentry milked the clock then McCarty penetrated the paint and set up Caswell for the winning basket.

McCarty led Gentry in scoring with 14. Caswell added 13 and Emma Tevebaugh hit for 11. Lindsey Aday and Rilee Underwood had 13 points each for Pottsville (17-8).

The Lady Pioneers also advanced to a semifinal contest against regional host, Farmington, on Sunday.

Gentry 53, Pottsville 51 (Overtime)

Gentry^14^11^11^11^6^--^53

Pottsville^9^15^15^8^4^--^51

Pottsville (17-8): Lindsey Aday 6 0-2 13, Rilee Underwood 5 3-4 13, Rylie Boley 3 1-2 7, Tori Daniel 2 0-0 6, Harmony Garner 2 0-0 5, Layla Stroud 2 0-0 4, Annleigh Pennington 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 4-8 51.

Gentry (26-5): Alyssa McCarty 4 4-8 14, Kaitlyn Caswell 5 3-4 13, Emma Tevebaugh 4 0-0 11, Shelby Still 4 0-0 8, Reese Hester 2 0-0 6, Brynn Cordeiro 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 8-14 53.

3-Point Goals -- Pottsville 5 (Daniel 2, Aday, Pennington, Garner.) Gentry 7 (Tevenbaugh 3, McCarty 2, Hester 2).