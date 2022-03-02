Historic Cane Hill To Host ‘Habitat’ Outdoor Exhibition

Historic Cane Hill invites visitors to explore the uniqueness and importance of the natural environment in a new exhibition called "Habitat."

Developed by Smithsonian Gardens and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), "Habitat" will be on display every day from sunrise to sunset from April 16 through Nov. 26. The exhibition is free to the public.

Thematic outdoor exhibit areas explore the central idea "protecting habitats protects life" through the lens of the environment where each exhibit is displayed. Visitors to the exhibition will encounter more than a dozen exhibit areas sprinkled along a beautifully forested trail system in the historic community of Cane Hill. A hike along the trail will immerse visitors in an Ozark landscape featuring Jordan Creek, dramatic limestone bluffs and a variety of flora and fauna.

Habitats provide homes for all living things, from the tiniest ant to the tallest tree. Plants, animals and other organisms have adapted to each other and their habitats over time, creating a delicate ecological balance. This balance faces many threats, including pollution, deforestation and climate change, but humans can protect habitats for the future by learning to be better stewards of the environment.

The exhibition invites visitors to learn more about topics related to habitats, their importance to life and what people can do to help preserve them. Sections on topics such as fungi, dead wood, nests and insects explore the critical role that many organisms play in creating and sustaining habitats, and how people can best protect them.

"Habitat" also explores different ecosystems and how scientists study them.

For more information, contact: Lawrence McElroy, Director of Arts & Culture, 479-824-5339, [email protected] or go to the website: Historic Cane Hill Website.

