Lady Cardinals Reach Regional Finals

FARMINGTON -- Farmington showcased its No. 1 ranking by rattling off a 16-2 run to break open Sunday's 4A North Regional semifinal and hand Gentry a 67-45 loss.

Farmington's fabulous first five, Jenna Lawrence (18), Carson Dillard (18), Megan Hernandez (12), Reese Shirey (10), and Morgan Brye (4) combined for 62 points and that's with the very capable Brye deferring to her teammates most of the time.

Farmington coach Brad Johnson gave a nod to his players noting the Lady Cardinals weathered a pretty good run from Gentry early. The Lady Pioneers were hitting shots and he kind of expected some of that, but beyond the first five-and-a-half minutes Farmington took control and maintained it.

"I was proud of our kids the way they just continued to answer and then we got the run stopped and had one of our own and got a little separation. We rebounded the ball extremely well on both ends and once again we were able to create some turnovers and turn those into transition points. When we're playing that way it's a lot of fun and the kids can put points on the board in a hurry," Johnson said.

Farmington measures 6-feet-3 (Lawrence), 5-feet-11 (Brye) and 5-feet-9 (Hernandez) across the front line yet Gentry coach Toby Tevenbaugh likes the feisty qualities his squad displays in facing up to the challenges of top-notch competition.

"For not being very big we're athletic and we can go get those long rebounds," Toby Tevenbaugh said.

Gentry led early 7-6 on Shelby Still's 3-pointer but Farmington hit back-to-back treys from Dillard and Hernandez to go up 14-8 which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

"Gentry's a pretty good basketball team. They can score at a lot of different spots. They got kids that can really shoot it, they're very, well coached and they're really sound. They just don't really beat themselves so you've got to go out and play well on both ends of the floor and I thought our kids did that," Johnson said.

That surge began a 16-2 Farmington run that spanned a 5:28 stretch. Dillard scored on a backdoor cut with Lawrence finding her. J'Myra London put the next basket in courtesy of Dillard's steal and assist. Dillard hit a jumper in the lane.

Gentry's only basket during the run came when Still's jumper rimmed out and bounced back in.

Shirey finished a steal by making a contested layup and Lawrence added a putback to make it 24-10 in favor of Farmington.

Gentry traded baskets for awhile but the Lady Pioneers found themselves down 38-19 at the half and the Lady Pioneers couldn't make much of a dent in the deficit. Farmington held a 53-35 advantage going into the fourth quarter despite Gentry's offensive production from Alyssa McCarty who led all scorers with 24 points.

Both teams emptied their benches for the last three minutes of the fourth and Farmington cruised into the regional finals with a 67-45 win, its 31st victory of the season.

The loss dropped Gentry into the regional consolation Monday setting up a rematch against Harrison, which lost to Prairie Grove in the early semifinal. All four teams will compete at state later this week at Magnolia.

Farmington 67, Gentry 45

Farmington^14^24^15^14^--^67

Gentry^8^11^16^10^--^45

Farmington (31-1): Jenna Lawrence 9 0-0 18, Carson Dillard 7 2-2 18, Megan Hernandez 5 1-1 12, Reese Shirey 4 0-0 10, Morgan Brye 1 2-2 4, Lindsey Scogin 1 0-0 3, J'Myra London 1 0-2 2. Totals 28 5-5 67.

Gentry (26-5): Alyssa McCarty 7 8-11 24, Shelby Still 5 0-0 11, Kaitlyn Caswell 3 0-0 6, Emma Tevebaugh 0 2-2 2, Destiny Reinhardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-13 45.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Dillard 2, Shirey 2, M. Hernandez, Scogin). Gentry 3 (McCarty 2, Still).