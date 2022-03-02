Lady Tigers Surge Into Regional Championship

FARMINGTON -- Lexie Henry stepped up big in crunch time scoring 14 points and stealing the ball several times in the fourth quarter to fuel Prairie Grove's 47-43 upset of Harrison.

"It's just a good win, a good battle. These girls, I can't say how proud I am of them," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

The defending state champions sank like a lead balloon in the 4A North Regional semifinal Sunday -- thanks to Henry's inspired effort and an unsung heroine, junior Kenleigh Elder, guarding the Lady Goblins' top scorer, Reese Ricketts, who along with stints by Olivia Kestner and Zoe Hubbs held Ricketts to a mere two points in the second half.

"You have to push her back to get her back under the goal and you just got to use all your force and jump up and try not to let her get the ball in the lane," Elder said.

Elder also had a key basket down the stretch after getting some advice from her coach.

"I kind of talked to her a little bit at halftime. She had some opportunities to help us out in the second quarter and she wasn't ready to catch it and finish, but she did make a big shot there in the fourth quarter and boxed out and rebounded. You know it's a team effort. These girls compete and do the things they've got to do and I'm just extremely proud of them," Froud said.

Harrison led by four in the fourth quarter but the Lady Tigers fought to the finish sinking 13 0f 16 free throws in the fourth.

During a five minute span of the fourth Henry's impact loomed large on both ends of the court. Henry anticipated a screen and stole the ball. She went in for an uncontested layup to cut the deficit to 32-31 with just inside five minutes to play. Following another Henry theft, Camryn Cash found Elder whose shot in the paint changed the lead into Prairie Grove hands at 33-32.

"We just got in the roll of things and made our shots and tried to keep the ball away from them," Elder said.

Clare Barger scored the next two baskets for Harrison as the lead flipped again, but Henry's 3-pointer tied the game at 36-all.

"Her hands were down and I knew I was going to shoot it ... That was my goal was to get to regional and then to state. I really wanted it so I fought hard," Henry said.

Next she converted the front end of a 1-and-1 to push the Lady Tigers into a 37-36 lead with slightly more than three minutes left.

Henry and Trinity Dobbs double-teamed a Harrison player in the corner with Dobbs gaining control of the basketball. Prairie Grove went into a delay and ran 1:02 off the clock before Harrison fouled Torie Price and she knocked down two free throws.

Barger twice drove the length of the court and put in layups sandwiched around a pair of Cash free throws to keep Harrison with a point, but she expended a lot of energy and after Henry's foul shots gave the Lady Tigers a 43-40 lead Barger's 3-point attempt fell well short and went out-of-bounds.

Price drained another pair from the charity stripe widening the gap to 45-40. Barger made a free throw then missed the second with Elder boxing out Ricketts enabling Dobbs to claim the rebound and hold onto a four-point lead with 25.4 seconds showing.

"Trinity, she's really good at getting those rebounds and all-around a good player so that helped a lot," Elder said.

Shaylee Ward's layup off an assist kept the Lady Goblins within 46-43 with 11.5 seconds on the clock but Dobbs hit the second shot of the double bonus to ice the game with 6.8 seconds remaining and Prairie Grove won 47-43. The Lady Tigers made 10 of 12 free throws led by Henry's 6 of 8 performance in the last 1:11.

"I just took deep breaths and followed through on my shot. I really wanted to win and I knew this would help my team," Henry said.

The game was tied at 9-9 after one quarter. Harrison moved ahead, 20-16, at halftime with the 6-feet-2 Ricketts scoring six points in the second.

Midway through the third quarter Zoe Hubbs boxed out Ricketts and Ella Faulk rebounded. Faulk took the ball coast-to-coast, scoring over Harrison at the other end to pull the Lady Tigers within 22-20. The score remained that way for the next 2:39 until Dobbs tied it at the foul line.

Harrison got a basket from Ward and Elder hit a jumper in the lane for the Lady Tigers, leaving the score deadlocked at 24-all at the end of the third quarter.

The win pumped up Froud as he looked forward to playing No. 1 rival, Farmington, in the championship game Monday.

"Right now these girls are playing hard and competing and we've done it since last week when we had to win three games in the district tournament to even make it to regionals. They're just fighting and they got heart and I know tomorrow [in the championship] they'll come out with heart and compete and do the things. They're going to try to win I can tell you that," Froud said.

Dobbs added 11 points for Prairie Grove, which reached the semifinal by beating 4A-4 No. 1 seed Morrilton Saturday.

Barger finished with 17 to lead Harrison.

Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43

Prairie Grove^9^7^8^23^--^47

Harrison ^9^11^4^19^--^43

Harrison: Clare Barger 6 5-6 17, Reese Ricketts 6 1-2 13, Annabelle Massengale 2 0-0 6, Shaylee Ward 2 0-0 4, Madison Bell 0 3-4 3.

Prairie Grove (17-12): Lexie Henry 4 6-8 17, Trinity Dobbs 3 4-6 11, Ella Faulk 3 0-0 6, Camryn Cash 0 4-5 4, Kenleigh Elder 2 0-0 4, Torie Price 0 2-2 2, Zoe Hubbs 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 16-21 47.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 2 (Massengale 2). Prairie Grove 5 (Henry 3, Dobbs 2).