McCarty discovers redemption in crucial moment

FARMINGTON -- A week after experiencing heartbreak in a 37-36 loss to Harrison in the District 4A-1 semifinals with a controversial "intentional foul" charged to Gentry's Alyssa McCarty, she discovered redemption.

History repeated itself and the sophomore guard, who was called for an intentional foul that resulted in Harrison's winning free throws at district, found herself involved in another girls basketball game with a player dribbling into one of her teammates and turning the ball over.

This time the travel was whistled against McCarty not an opponent she guarded. Miscommunication resulted in McCarty crashing into what was supposed to be a screen to free her for an open shot with the Lady Pioneers trailing by two.

But instead of what happened with Gentry losing in the district tournament -- this time the Lady Pioneers overcame the miscue. McCarty's teammate, Shelby Still, stole the ball back and drove for a layup to even the score at 49-49 in overtime in win or go home situation Saturday at the 4A North Regional tournament at Farmington.

McCarty shook off the turnover like water running off a duck's back and made two critical plays. Her pass to Kaitlyn Caswell drew a foul and Caswell made both free throws pushing Gentry ahead with 46.4 seconds left. Pottsville tied the game with 30 seconds to go leaving the Lady Pioneers with time to set up a play.

McCarty again broke down Pottsville's defense with dribble penetration and found Caswell for the game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Lady Pioneers to a 53-51 win over Pottsville.

The victory assured Gentry of a spot in the Class 4A State tournament which begins on Thursday.

McCarty said it never crossed her mind that the same thing happened in both tournaments. She was unabashed about relishing another opportunity to compete against Harrison and the Lady Pioneers made the most of a rematch by beating the Lady Goblins, 46-33, in the rescheduled 4A North Regional consolation game on Monday, Feb. 28, at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

"I didn't really think about it like that. I'm really glad that Shelby did make that play and that we got to make that game-winning shot," McCarty said. "I'm just glad that we got to come back and play them [Harrison] again because I really wanted a shot at winning again because I really felt that we should have won that game [at district]."

Recapping her clutch play in the final moments against Pottsville during regional competition McCarty knew once she got the ball in her hands it was up to her to make a play as she drove the lane.

"I was thinking if they didn't come then I was going to try to make a layup and hopefully get a foul if I didn't make it, but since they all came to me I was like might as well pass it because she had a wide-open layup," McCarty said.

In the midst of all this McCarty realized the clock was about to run out and she didn't want Gentry's outstanding season to end that way.

"Our bench always counts down so it was in the back of my head that I only have so much time," McCarty said.

Gentry coach Toby Tevenbaugh admitted he didn't draw up a play in that scenario -- instead giving the girls a chance to freelance. That trust of putting the ball in her hands and telling her to make a play inspired McCarty.

"It's really good, I wouldn't want to have another coach other than him because we're just really close. He means a lot to me," McCarty said.

Toby Tevenbaugh noted Pottsville's defensive abilities made it hard to run sets. He counted on his girls to make a play, instructing them to keep good spacing and choose their shots wisely.

"Every game we've had this year has been close and the majority of them we've figured out how to win. We got fortunate. We were able to get the ball in Alyssa's hands, kind of caught them out of position. She attacked and made a good decision," Toby Tevenbaugh said.

McCarty looks forward to competing in the Class 4A State tournament.

"It's really exciting because we haven't done that in years. To be able to make it to state, let alone regionals, is so exciting because we haven't done that in forever and to be a part of that team that does is really exciting," McCarty said.

Against Pottsville McCarty led Gentry with 14 points. Caswell added 13 and Emma Tevebaugh had 11. The Lady Pioneers advanced to a semifinal contest against regional host, Farmington, on Sunday.

