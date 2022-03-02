WCEL Obituaries for March 2, 2022

Flag: Thurston, Nash

Floyd James Nash

Floyd James Nash, 88, a resident of the VA Home in Fayetteville, went to be with his Lord on February 24, 2022. He was born October 19, 1933, in Rhea's Mill, the son of the late Floyd A. and Dorothy E. Nash.

Floyd was a member of Rhea's Mill Community Church and a retired tradesman. Floyd served his country in the Army during the Korean War stationed in France for two years. Floyd was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Minnesota to fish with his brothers and nephews and visit with family. Floyd also enjoyed hunting, especially deer and elk, and went to Colorado with son Michael on several occasions. Floyd was a lifelong Razorback fan and enjoyed watching and listening to any event involving Razorback teams.

Survivors include a brother, Wayne and wife Lee Nash of Wilburton, Okla.; one daughter, Sharron and husband William Allison of Hector, AR; one son, Michael and wife Laura Nash of Prairie Grove, AR. Grandchildren and great-grand children are Michele and husband Ryan Trent and Chloe of Russellville, AR., Ryan Slonaker of Russellville and Ethan Allison of Hector, AR., Tracy and Seth Rothey of Mason, Ohio, and children Clara, Evie, Nora and Henry, Karen Wright of Gilmer, TX, and children Charlotte, Emmitt and Harrison. He leaves one great-great grandson, Houston Slonaker of Russellville, AR, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted by Brother Rick Gragg at Rhea's Mill community church, Monday February 28.

Pallbearers for Floyd were grandsons, Ryan Slonaker, Ethan Allison; nephews, Greg and Doug Fender; grandson-in-law, Seth Rothey and friend, Dempsey Lewis.

Ella Ruth Sutton

Ella Ruth Sutton, 76, Farmington, passed away February 19, 2022.

She lived a full life as a loving Army wife for 22 years and went on to work at Campbell Soup for 20 years before retiring.

She is survived by three daughters, Christy (John) Ritke, Cynthia (Ric) Wymer and Carrie Askins; eight grandchildren, Brianna Wolfe (Travis), Kaylyn Ritke, Stan Sutton (Blair), Kylie Schrock (CJ), Bayley Wymer, Dakota Askins, AJ Askins and Robbie Askins; nine great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Rosie Motes, Polly Smith, Mary Whittaker, Nancy Crawford and Bobbie Sue Frazier.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Eldon Sutton; parents, Jeff and Clytee Bradley; brother, Doug Bradley; and son-in-law, Arron Askins.

Funeral services were held February 25, 2022, at Beard's Funeral Chapel.

A private interment was held in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Charles Harrison (Harry) Thurston

Charles Harrison (Harry) Thurston, 71, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died February 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Harry was born June 21, 1950, in Huntsville, Arkansas, to Charles H. and Cleo (Collins) Thurston.

When Harry was just an infant, his family moved to Entiat, Wash., where Harry and his siblings grew up on an apple ranch in the Entiat valley. He graduated from Entiat High School in 1968 and a year later joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving much of his four-year stint in Japan.

Harry was a lover of all things motorized - cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. Most of his working life was spent driving trucks, a few years as a long-hauler, but mostly locally. He returned to live in Arkansas again, where he met the love of his life, Yvonne. They enjoyed riding their big Harley together around the state.

Harry was friendly, charming and caring, and thus made many friends. He was one of a few people whose eyes could actually twinkle. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with family and friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Cleo; and all four grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne, of Prairie Grove; his daughters, Lauren of Ft. Smith and Brianna (Jackson) of Judsonia; sister, Lana of Boise, Idaho; brother, Mike of Wenatchee, Wash.; granddaughter, Aurora, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service was held February 26, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

