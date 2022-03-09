After 36 Years, Time To Hang Up The Phone

PRAIRIE GROVE -- PG Telco will celebrate one of its own Friday with a retirement party in honor of general manager Rick Reed, who is "hanging up the phone" after 36 years with the company.

The drop-in reception for the community will be held 2-4 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Washington County Milling Co., 501 S. Mock St. Reed's last day with PG Telco will be March 15.

David Parks, president of PG Telco, describes Reed as a "long-time telephone man."

Parks said Reed has played a key role in the family-owned company over the last three decades.

"He's just been a loyal, very good part of our company. I think a lot of him and am very grateful to him," Parks said, noting Reed also has been a key player in the state as a member of the Arkansas Telephone Association.

"He's well thought of in the community and well thought of in the industry, not just in the state but in the country," Parks said.

Grew Up In Morrow

Reed grew up in Morrow on a chicken farm until about age 14 and that farm work motivated him to want to go to college, he said. He attended Morrow Elementary School and then went to Lincoln schools in eighth grade. He is a graduate of Lincoln High School.

He joined the National Guard in high school and went to basic training before enrolling at the University of Arkansas to earn a degree in banking and finance in 1975.

Reed and his wife, Raylene, moved to Prairie Grove after he graduated from the UA for him to work for Farmers and Merchants Bank in Prairie Grove. He worked there 11 years and then said he started looking around for another job.

The Parks family called him up and offered him a job with the local telephone company. Reed said he "jumped at the chance" because he liked the area but he also told the Parks they would have to teach him about the telephone business "because I knew nothing about it."

Learning The Phone Business

Reed started with PG Telco on April 1, 1986, and did the company's accounting for four years but he also spent two years following construction and installation crews, selling telephone systems and performing other work to learn about the company.

In 1990, Reed replaced David Parks as general manager, which Parks said gave him the opportunity to branch off and get into other investments for the company. Around the same time, Reed was appointed to serve on PG Telco's board of directors.

As general manager, Reed said he has mid-managers who are responsible for areas such as the outside plant, central office, accounting and business office. He helps them coordinate and operate their departments.

"I know a little bit about all of it, not a lot about any of it," he said.

Reed has seen the telephone business change dramatically over the years.

Of course, the biggest change for PG Telco is the internet, Reed said.

"We've slowly gone from being a landline company to an internet service provider. We still offer landlines but they are not in very high demand any longer," he said.

To show the change, he said PG Telco now has 3,500 landlines and 5,000 broadband customers.

"That's how it's gone. The landline is a melting ice cube. It's about the internet."

Customers are moving to bandwidth and want as much as they can get, Reed said.

"That's sorta been our goal, to build out the internet network. I like to liken it to pipes. The bigger the pipe, the more speed you get."

The company's latest major project is to provide fiber to as many homes as it can without acquiring any debt. PG Telco has finished fiber to home in Prairie Grove and Lincoln. Lincoln's fiber to home was a $4.5 million project itself, Reed said.

Last year, PG Telco started fiber to homes in Farmington, though many of the subdivisions built since 2006 already had fiber to home.

In this area, many neighborhoods have fiber from three companies, which in the industry is almost unheard of, Reed said.

"There's so many places that don't have fiber at all, and here in our area, we have a lots of subdivisions that have three fiber options at their house. This area is very competitive when it comes to broadband."

'A Good Place To Work'

Reed said he's stayed with PG Telco for 36 years because of the company, the employees and his family.

"It has been really good to me," Reed said. "The family has been really good to me. It's a good place to work, good people to work with. I was born and raised in this area and my family lives around here."

He said a brief summary of his career with PG Telco has to point to the company's culture that is built on customer service and its ability to compete with larger organizations.

"I feel like we've maintained a good service at a reasonable price, a competitive price nowadays. For such a small company to be competing against the large institutions that we compete against, I think we've held our own really well."

Along with competitive pricing, customer service is really what the company "hangs its hat on," Reed said.

"When things break we fix them. We have a 24-hour guarantee. If it breaks, we'll guarantee we'll have someone out there in 24 hours to fix it. That's a biggie."

Many employees have worked for PG Telco for more than 20 years. This is another example, Reed said, of how the company supports its employees.

"For 30 employees to get along as well as we do, I think there's something to be said for that."

That customer service also means supporting the schools, which are three of the company's largest customers. Reed said PG Telco has made small and large donations to Prairie Grove, Farmington and Lincoln school districts to help in many different areas.

Involved In The Community

As a Prairie Grove resident, Reed has been involved in the community. He served on Prairie Grove School Board for 21 years, at times being elected school board president.

He's been a member of Prairie Grove Lions Club since 1997, and has worked every Labor Day weekend volunteering with the Lions Club for the Clothesline Fair. He has chaired the Sight Committee for more than 30 years.

"I'm proud of the charity work we've done with the Lions Club," he said.

Reed also is a past member of Prairie Grove Planning Commission and the city's police committee.

Sandy Anderson, sales and marketing manager with PG Telco, has worked with Reed for 15 years and he's been her direct boss since 2015.

Reed knows the company "like the back of his hand," Anderson said. "He knows how things used to be and the changes in our industry, which helps us understand why we now do things the way we do, such as regulatory requirements. His mind is so full of this knowledge and that is something that has been so vital to PG Telco."

He's also "truly and overall a wonderful person," Anderson said. "He thinks of his employees as his family and treats us as such. He kept us on the right track always, concerning customers, vendors, and each other. He can never be replaced. There is only one Rick Reed and we are all very sad to see him retire, but we are so happy he will be able to go and enjoy his retirement."

Looking back over 36 years, Reed said one event stands out as an amusing time for him and his staff. It was Jan. 1, 2000, when everyone expected Y2K to cause havoc with computers as the date rolled over from 1999 to 2000.

"We were all sitting down here for everything to quit working at midnight," he recalled. "It came and went and nothing missed a lick. It just kept working like it was supposed to. The naysayers had been telling us how the computers would quit working with Y2K. So we all had a good laugh about that and went home and went to bed."

The company had replaced equipment in preparation for the event, in case it happened, he said.

Rick said he turns 70 on March 13 so that triggered his retirement. March 15 is the end of a pay period, so he said he figured he might as well work through the pay period. His last day is just two weeks shy of 36 years with the company.

Reed's plans in retirement include more golfing, fishing and camping, traveling with his wife and spending time watching his grandchildren play sports.

Parks said he will assume the general manager's position when Reed retires.