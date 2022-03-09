Back To State Basketball Finals





FARMINGTON -- Farmington's girls basketball team advanced to the Class 4A State finals for the third straight year, an unprecedented feat in school history by dispatching Prairie Grove, 67-40, in Monday's semifinal.

The Lady Cardinals will take on Nashville at 6 p.m., Saturday in Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs in a game that could bring Farmington its second state championship in three years. Carson Dillard lit up the scoreboard for 28 points. She made a quartet of 3-point shots and 10-of-12 free throws.

"Carson Dillard played outstanding. We had to shift her back over the point role for us being in foul trouble in the first half. Morgan Brye and Megan Hernandez played outstanding. They got us to the break and we still had a lead. It was a small one, but we came back out in the second half and we had some fresh legs and our kids just really locked in and did a tremendous job on both ends of the floor," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Farmington showcased its dominance by engineering a decisive 22-3 run spanning 3:24 of the third and fourth quarters to put away their pesky rivals away for the fifth time this season. Senior forward Morgan Brye added 10 points and nailed the second of consecutive 3-pointers to ignite the outburst. Her triple expanded the Lady Cardinal lead to 40-32 with 1:41 showing in the third.

By the time the run ended, Farmington had all but locked up its 34th win and stretched the margin to 59-35 on Dillard's deep three with 6:17 remaining in the fourth.

The Lady Cardinals out-scored Prairie Grove 46-21 in the second half repeating a scenario that played out in four of their five meetings. The Lady Tigers played tough for a half, but the game got away from them in the third quarter.

"You've got to play four quarters against them. You can't play two or three because they are so talented. You have to play 32 minutes," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Farmington got off to a 10-4 lead, cashing in on 3-pointers by Brye and Dillard, while Zoe Hubbs had all of Prairie Grove's early points on an assist from Trinity Dobbs driving the lane and two free throws after yanking down an offensive rebound.

Jenna Lawrence drew her second foul with just over two minutes left in the first quarter and sat out the rest of the first half with no points. In her absence, Dillard asserted herself scoring 8 of Farmington's 11 points in the first quarter.

Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 11 points and sank a pair at the charity stripe to make it 11-6. Both teams tried to play for the last shot but neither could handle a trap.

Prairie Grove shut off the driving lanes in the second quarter keeping Dillard scoreless for a seven minute stretch. The Lady Tigers out-scored Farmington 13-10 in the period, but had only one basket in the first three minutes with Kenleigh Elder crashing the offensive glass and dishing to Ella Faulk in the paint.

Prairie Grove orchestrated an 11-3 run that started with Lexie Henry's 3-point play. Dobbs hit a trey and Camryn Cash added a bucket to close the gap to 21-19 at the half.

In the third quarter, Prairie Grove captured a 22-21 lead with Charity Stearman making a trifecta off a busted play when Dobbs retrieved a loose ball in the paint and pitched it out to her.

That advantage on the scoreboard lasted all of 13 seconds. Dillard wasted no time in putting the Lady Cardinals back in front with a trey of her own as both teams picked up their scoring in the third quarter with Farmington leading by as many as eight points over a 5:48 span.

"Prairie Grove, at one point, had seized the momentum, and our kids did a good job of getting some timely stops and just maintaining the game. We got really good minutes off the bench with J'Myra London, Allie Devecsery and Mazzie Carlson," Johnson said.

The loss ended a thrilling run for Prairie Grove, which finished in the basement of the conference standings, but went 7-4 in postseason placing second to Farmington in the 4A North Regional and reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Farmington now faces Nashville, which beat Pulaski Academy, 49-44, in Monday's early semifinal. The 2022 Class 4A State finals are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Farmington remained No. 1 and Nashville was ranked No. 2 in the final regular season poll and was making its first state semifinals appearance since 1973.

Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 40

Prairie Grove^6^13^16^5^--^40

Farmington^11^1o^26^20^--^67

Farmington (34-1): Carson Dillard 7 10-12 28, Morgan Brye 3 1-2 10, Jenna Lawrence 3 2-2 9, Megan Hernandez 3 1-2 7, Reese Shirey 1 5-5 7, J'Myra London 1 0-1 2, Allie Devecsery 0 2-2 2, Mazzie Carlson 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 21-28 67.

Prairie Grove (21-14): Trinity Dobbs 3 4-6 11, Camryn Cash 3 0-0 7, Zoe Hubbs 2 2-2 6, Lexie Henry 2 1-1 6, Ella Faulk 2 0-2 4, Torie Price 1 0-0 3, Charity Stearman 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-9 40.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Dillard 4, Brye 3, Lawrence), Prairie Grove 5 (Dobbs, Cash, Henry, Price, Stearman).



