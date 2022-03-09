Candidates File For School Boards

FAYETTEVILLE -- Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln school boards each will have one race to fill a board position on the May 24 school election ballot. All other candidates are running uncontested.
For Farmington, Atina King is challenging board President Travis Warren for the Zone 2 position.
For Lincoln, Julie McConnell is challenging Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore for the Zone 3 position.
In Prairie Grove, Cassie Davis and Trenton Dunn have filed as candidates for the Zone 1 position on the school board. Board member Shawn Shrum did not file to run for re-election.
Following is a list of candidates who filed to run for school board:
Farmington School District
• Zone 1: Josh Petree.
• Zone 2: Atina King, Travis Warren.
• Zone 3: Amy Hill.
• Zone 4: Lori Blew.
• Zone 5: Mark Vaughn
Lincoln School District
• Zone 1: Ronnie Remington.
• Zone 3: Julie McConnell, Kendra Moore.
Prairie Grove School District
• Zone 1: Cassie Davis, Trenton Dunn.
• Zone 2: J.C. Dobbs.
• Zone 3: Whitney Bryant.
• Zone 4: Bart Orr.
• Zone 5: Matt Hargis.