Cardinals Blank Baptist Prep 14-0

FARMINGTON -- Farmington scored 14 runs on 12 hits while shutting out Baptist Prep Saturday.

The Cardinals earned 13 runs and only struck out twice in pounding Baptist Prep pitchers, Hunter Sherrill (3 IP, 8 hits, 7 runs, 2 BB, 2 strike outs) and Jackson Mullen (1 IP, 4 hits, 7 runs, 3 BB).

"I thought we did well. we hit the ball well. We didn't leave runners on. Our goal and our motto is to win innings. We didn't lose a single inning in this game," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Farmington senior catcher Trey Hill homered off Mullen in the bottom of the fourth to up the lead to 9-0 following a leadoff single by Caden Elsik.

A four-year starter at catcher, Hill earned All-Conference honors as a junior.

"He should have been All-State last year but didn't get the votes but I'm sure he will this year. He leads our team. He's the guy that makes it run out there on the field," Harper said.

Chase Brown walked and went to second on a passed ball. Third baseman Case Enderland drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. With the bases loaded Lawson DeVault smacked a 2 run single. Caden Elsik did likewise to run the finally tally to 14-0.

Harper liked what he saw out of his pitching staff which combined for 9 strike outs and allowing only one hit over 4 innings.

"Morgan Schader, a freshman, came out and pitched well like we expected him to. We're looking for a No. 3 and No. 4 in our rotation and we think he's going to be the guy that does that," Harper said.

The Cardinals scored 5 runs in the second and 2 in the third. Luke Elsik tripled and drove in a run. DeVault reached on an error and Caden Elsik smacked a standup double to drive in a run increasing the Cardinal lead to 5-0 at the end of the second inning.

Farmington added an unearned run following a leadoff double by Michael White and Brown's walk in the third. White scored on a passed ball and the Eagles blew a rundown by bobbling the ball and allowing a run.

Harper plans to address those issues, yet was pleased with the overall effort.

"One of the negatives we didn't execute on the squeeze play. We didn't execute on the hit and run one time and we had one error. For the most part I thought we played clean. We pitched it well. When we do that it's easier to play clean. Our kids competed hard today and we're getting better," Harper said.

Farmington opened the season with two losses to defending State 5A champion, Van Buren, 8-6, and Bentonville West, 15-5.

"Against Van Buren we were leading in the seventh and we couldn't hold it. We got beat by Bentonville West pretty good but we came back and we won by a walkoff home run Friday night, 16-14, and then we won today so I think we're getting better and we're working towards conference play," Harper said.

The Cardinals were down 14-13 against Southside Bee Branch in the seventh with two outs when a ninth grader, Luke Elsik, hit a 3-run home run.

"We didn't pitch extremely well Friday. That was a quality baseball team that we played in Southside Bee Branch, I think they're ranked No. 4 in 2A and they gave us all we wanted," Harper said.

Emerging from a tough scenario with a victory lifts the Cardinal confidence.

"They [Southside Bee Branch] kept fighting and our kids kept fighting. We just made the last play of the game and it was good situation for us and it was a good learning experience for us and I was proud of our kids for fighting hard," Harper said.

Harper hailed the walkoff homer by Luke Elsik, the younger brother of senior shortstop Caden Elsik.

"A ninth grader having that much pressure on him. He's an even keeled kid. He doesn't get too excited, he doesn't get too low, and for him to come out and have some success [was good]. He was 2 for 2 with a walk in that game with 5 RBIs so for him to come off the bench, which he did, and do those type of things is a credit to him," Harper said.