Cold Shooting Cards Bow Out In State Quarterfinal

FARMINGTON -- The shots just wouldn't fall for Farmington as the Cardinals lost 49-42 to Blytheville in Sunday's Class 4A quarterfinal at Magnolia.

Blytheville's big man, 6-feet-9 Rashard Marshall, dominated in the paint, scoring, rebounding and blocking shots, but cold shooting prevented the Cardinals from making a run. Marshall led the Chickasaws with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hidden in the shadows of the loss was how well the Cardinals defended, particularly after coach Johnny Taylor switched into a zone.

Leading scorer Layne Taylor was held to 15 points and Farmington shot just 33% from the field as a team. Scrappy defense kept the Cardinals in the game for a long time, however.

Both teams endured scoring droughts in the first half. Blytheville went nearly the latter half of the first quarter and almost four minutes into the second without a point before Tyree Thurman hit a 3-pointer to give the Chickasaws a 13-8 lead. Farmington didn't score for the final 2:45 of the first and over five minutes of the second on Layne Taylor's soft jump shot.

Farmington took its first lead with 2:10 to go in the third when Layne Taylor stopped and elevated near the free-throw-line to knock down a jumper pushing the Cardinals in front, 22-21.

In hindsight Johnny Taylor wishes he would have gone to the click series once the Cardinals took the lead, but like he tells his players, "We either win or we learn from it," and the cold shooting night left him thinking about how to address that issue in the future.

"We have a lot of other things we can do when we're not making perimeter shots. Our angles, attitude and defense travels when we're not making shots. We didn't fall back on our role," Johnny Taylor said while accepting responsibility for not putting his team in a better position to succeed offensively.

The third period ended with Blytheville holding a one-point lead of 25-24.

Blytheville turned the ball over on the opening possession of the fourth, but Farmington couldn't score and Marshall put the Chickasaws up, 27-24. Layne Taylor answered by driving for a bucket.

Coming out of a time-out, Marshall scored on an in-bounds play and added a free throw. Nathan Monroe drained a 3-pointer. Marshall matched that with a hoop and harm. Farmington would get no closer than 33-32 on Layne Taylor's triple inside five minutes to go.

Blytheville senior guard Camron Jones scored 14 points and kept the Cardinals fighting an uphill battle after classmate Thurman answered with a trey. Jones hit a fadeaway and Blytheville led by six, 38-32. Jones was feeling it and nailed another baseline shot to widen the gap to 40-32 with 2:59 showing.

Monroe chipped in 14 points for Farmington while sophomore guard Sam Wells saw action after missing the regional tournament. The Cardinals finished 31-2, and were ranked No. 2 in the final regular season Class 4A power poll, finishing one game short of their first state semifinal appearance since 2010.

Johnny Taylor touted the legacy of the senior class. This year's team won the Mountain Home tournament, went undefeated as 4A-1 Conference champions, won back to back district championships, consecutive conference championships, the 2022 4A North Regional championship and advanced to the elite 8 two straight years.

"We had a 28-1 two year record versus conference opponents, which is remarkable in itself with covid issues and injuries. Our kids still found a way to win games," Johnny Taylor said.

Johnny Taylor praised the seniors' legacy as one of the best teams in the history of the school who did things the right way. Over the past two years no player has gotten a technical foul and according to Johnny Taylor none displayed a bad attitude.

"We've got the foundation laid. Now it's up to the younger kids as we start a new journey with a new team," Johnny Taylor said.

Blytheville 49, Farmington 42

Blytheville^10^6^9^24^--^49

Farmington^8^6^10^18^--^42

Farmington (31-2): Layne Taylor 7 0-1 15, Nathan Monroe 4 3-3 14, Mateo Carbonel 3 2-3 8, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Caleb Blakely 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-7 42.

Blytheville (27-7): Rashard Marshall 6 6-9 18, Camron Jones 4 4-4 14, Tyree Thurman 3 0-2 9, Tyree Jackson 2 4-6 8. Totals 15 14-21 49.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Monroe 3, Taylor, Burch). Blytheville 5 (Thurman 3, Jones 2).