Farmington’s Fabulous First Five

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's starting lineup in coach Brad Johnson's girls basketball team brand both the community and the sport by showcasing teamwork and excellence as they return to the state finals.

The addition of transfer, Jenna Lawrence, a 6-feet-3 commit to the University of Arkansas women's basketball program, solidified an already talented lineup that includes senior guard Carson Dillard, who scored 28 points in Monday's 67-40 semifinal victory over rival, Prairie Grove, and senior forwards Morgan Brye and Megan Hernandez, plus sophomore guard Reese Shirey.

The Lady Cardinals advanced to the Class 4A State finals for the third straight year, an unprecedented feat in school history, following wins over Magnolia, 59-44, on Sunday and Prairie Grove, 67-40, in Monday's semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, Nashville defeated Wynne, 66-38, and Pulaski Academy, 49-44, to set up the 2022 state finals scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Farmington shared the 2020 championship with Star City when the finals were canceled due to covid and finished as Class 4A State Runner-up last season, but this year's been different, and the Lady Cardinals brim with excitement as they go after their second state championship in three years.

As the floor leader of the team, Dillard knows when to pick her spots, when to assert herself, when to shoot it and when to set it up.

"I practice it every day to be honest to get open shots. My teammates set me up really well and I guess it comes whenever it comes and I just shoot it," Dillard said.

Lawrence, a newcomer to the rivalry with Prairie Grove, appreciates the type of atmosphere generated in that setting.

"It's very impressive. There were a lot of people here. I'm not used to all these people from my old school, but I love the rivalry and I love these type of games, the crowd, all the fans," Lawrence said after her first taste of the rivalry playing at Tiger Arena on Jan. 4.

Shirey gets tickled recalling the very first time the two met through social media.

"So that's kind of how we interacted at first. She's just a great teammate, great personality overall so she's a really good basketball player and great friend," Shirey said.

Instantly, Lawrence fit into the program.

"We snapped a few times, we texted a little bit and then we kind of clicked the first practice we had together. Everybody liked her," Shirey said.

Johnson hailed Hernandez as one of the best on-ball defenders in the 4A-1 Conference, a revelation that left her in awe when someone mentioned that had been printed. She's guarded opponent's best scorers including drawing such an assignment against Harrison in last year's finals.

"It was so tough, I will tell you, because I was like barely a junior and I hardly played any minutes my sophomore year and just stepping up into that big role it was such an honor being able to guard those great players. It was tough," Hernandez said.

Brye scored 10 points against Prairie Grove on Monday and said her favorite memory from the regular season came from a December opportunity to play on the home court of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder with the Lady Cardinals playing well in a Dec. 22 win over Fort Smith Southside by a 71-43 margin.

"It was really cool experience getting to play on the court," Brye said.

Now she and her teammates are getting ready to unleash the thunder inside them in the culmination of an all-out quest to bring an undisputed state championship home to Farmington.

The 2022 Class 4A State finals are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Tickets are $8. Farmington held the No. 1 ranking and Nashville was ranked No. 2 in the final regular season poll.