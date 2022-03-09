Faulk Comes Alive In Crunch Time

PEA RIDGE -- Junior forward Ella Faulk threw a monkey wrench into Huntsville's game plan by scoring 21 points and helping limit the Lady Eagles to three points in the fourth quarter.

Faulk recorded a double-double by adding 10 rebounds and co-led the Lady Tigers in assists with 3 and steals with 2. Her ball-handling skills also helped the Lady Tigers take care of the basketball and limit their turnovers to 9.

"Tonight they were face-guarding Lexie Henry and Trinity Dobbs, which are our two leading scorers. Ella Faulk came out and had 21 points and she's very capable of doing that every night. It was good to see that and we've just got some other role players stepping up and doing their job and contributing defensively or offensively. They just bought in and are kind of supporting each other doing all that and hopefully we can do well in the regional," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Prairie Grove stormed its way into regionals by knocking off an opponent for the third straight day at the District 4A-1 girls basketball tournament at Pea Ridge. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Huntsville lost 48-29, suffering the same fate as Berryville and Gravette, all teams knocked out of the postseason by a determined Lady Tiger squad.

Senior Trinity Dobbs didn't try to force the offense. She quietly added 10 points for Prairie Grove, which moved into Friday's semifinal game against rival Farmington with the 19-point victory. Prairie Grove got off to a 5-3 lead on Faulk's assist to Torie Price for a spot-up three on the wing, but a wholesale lineup change resulted in no points for a 1:23 span and Huntsville capitalized by scoring eight unanswered points.

Prairie Grove held a one-point edge 20-19 at halftime, but closed out the third quarter with seven straight points and took a 35-26 lead into the final 8 minutes of play. The Lady Tigers added to that string with eight more points and blew the game open.

Froud recapped some of the Lady Tigers' struggles during the regular season while celebrating their success in the district tournament.

"We've been close in a lot of games since our conference is so tough. Most of our conference games we've been leading after a half. It's just we couldn't put four quarters together or we wait until the second half to make it and we're just not making the plays this time. I don't know if it was youth or what it was but we mixed the lineups up a little bit and it's really starting to help us out," Froud said.

Keeping fresh legs in the game helped with the Lady Tigers winning their third game in as many days at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena, home of the 2022 District 4A-1 tournament. Froud had some words for Faulk during a time-out, reiterating a message he delivered at halftime, "You got to step up and play, you can do this."

"That's what she did and the girls got it to her did some good jobs ... She was making them. She has the athletic ability to do that and to go to the basket and all that sort of stuff. They were guarding Lexie and Trinity hard," Froud said.

Froud praised the team for doing the things they had to do and while he noted a few shots that they forced and rushed a little bit in the third quarter and the start of the fourth the Lady Tigers steadily pulled away.

"I told the girls if we'd been in rhythm and you hit a couple I'm fine with you firing that up there off the first pass, that's good, I'm fine with that. But, we're playing our third game in three days it's kind of what I expected. It was going to be a grind and a defensive game and I didn't think it would be a lot of 3-pointers. We'd have to do a lot of attacking the basket and that's what they did and that's what Ella did and we were able to capitalize on it," Froud said.

Alyssa Pillow and Carlie Howerton led Huntsville with 9 points apiece.

Prairie Grove 48, Huntsville 29

Prairie Grove^11^9^15^13^--^48

Huntsville^11^8^7^3^--^29

Huntsville (8-16): Alyssa Pillow 3 0-0 9, Carlie Howerton 4 1-1 9, Morgan Limson 2 0-0 4, Addisyn Routh 1 0-0 3, Mykenna Kirk 1 1-2 3, Kynlee Maupin 0 1-4 1. Totals

Prairie Grove (15-10): Ella Faulk 8-12 5-8 21, Trinity Dobbs 4-6 2-3 10, Lexie Henry 1-5 4-8 6, Torie Price 1-4 0-0 3, Camryn Cash 1-6 0-1 2, Kenleigh Elder 1-2 0-0 2, Zoe Hubbs 0-2 2-2 2, Olivia Kesnter 1-2 0-0 2, Arianna Harrel 0-1 0-0 0, Charity Stearman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 13-22 48.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1-10 (Price 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Stearman 0-1, Faulk 0-1, Cash 0-1, Henry 0-2). Huntsville (Pillow 3, Routh, ).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 28 (Faulk 10). Assists -- Prairie Grove 9 (Dobbs 3, Faulk 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 8 (Dobbs 2, Faulk 2, Henry 2). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 9.