Fite The Recipient Of Two Awards

LITTLE ROCK – State Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren recently was awarded the 2021 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee for making an "A" on the 2021 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card.

It also has been announced by the Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas that Fite will be the recipient of the 2022 Senator Percy Malone Child Protection Award.

Recipients of the Statesman Award were recognized for their votes during the 93rd General Assembly on the bills scored in the report card. Fite received her award Feb. 14 at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jerry Cox, president of the Family Council Action Committee, presented the award to Fite.

"Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public," said Cox in a news release about Fite's award. "We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Representative Fite's votes on those bills reflect our mission."

The Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas (CAC) announced that Fite will receive the 2022 Senator Percy Malone Child Protection Award during the Children Protection Award luncheon on April 1.

The Senator Percy Malone Child Protection Award was established in 2010 to honor the achievements of the senator and his wife, Donna. They worked for years to pass laws and create legislation designed to end sexual and physical abuse and fight the devastating effects abuse has on the state's youngest populations.

In the 2021 Regular Session, Fite sponsored Act 975, which streamlines access to services provided by CAC's to children who are facing traumatic situations.

Act 975 states that CAC shall receive, review and track reporting from the Department of Human Services relating to the alleged abuse or neglect of a child in order to ensure a consistent and comprehensive approach to providing services to a child and the family of a child who is the victim of alleged abuse or neglect.

"I wish we didn't need our Children's Advocacy Centers but I'm so thankful we have them," said Fite. "This award is one of the greatest honors of my life."

Over the course of the last decade, Fite has sponsored numerous pieces of legislation aimed at improving the state's foster care system and advocating on behalf of abused and neglected children.

The purpose of the not-for-profit Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas (CAC) is to promote, assist and support the development, growth and continuation of CACs in the State of Arkansas so that every child victim has access to the services of a CAC.

Fite is currently serving her fifth term as a state representative. She represents District 80, which includes portions of Crawford and Washington counties. For the 93rd General Assembly, Fite serves as chair for the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee and is also a member of the House Education Committee, the Joint Energy Committee and Arkansas Legislative Council.

Fite is a retired special education teacher and school psychology specialist.