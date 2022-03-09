Kite Festival Canceled

The Cane Hill Kite Festival has been canceled for Saturday, March 12 due to the weather forecast, according to T.A. Sampson, sponsor. She had hoped to get enough volunteers to move the date to Sunday but the date change was just too short of a notice for that, she said.

The festival was held for 18 consecutive years before its first cancellation in 2019 due to weather. It was canceled in 2020 because of covid-19 concerns and then returned in 2021 with record attendance. Sampson said she hopes for a "huge crowd" in 2023.