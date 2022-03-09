Lady Tigers’ Passion Makes Up For Lack Of State Experience

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove didn't look anything like a team with no state tournament experience in knocking off Star City, 48-36, in Friday's first-round action at Magnolia.

The Lady Tigers (20-13) never panicked when Star City (23-8) rallied from 13 points down midway through the third quarter to get within two baskets late in Friday's contest which tipped off at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs' trap caused a number of Prairie Grove turnovers. Star City capitalized by generating an 18-9 run over a 10 minute stretch of the third and fourth quarters, but the Lady Tigers shut that down when the game was on the line.

"In the third quarter they turned up the pressure. We turned it over, but the girls made free throws down the stretch and we were able to secure the win and move on to the next round. We did a tremendous job of playing defense, blocking out and rebounding," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Senior Trinity Dobbs finally reached the plateau that's been her goal all along, leading the Lady Tigers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She owned the defensive boards and handed out key assists down the stretch. Her teammates came through with some clutch baskets.

Star City's big guard, 5-11 sophomore Anslee Ballew, banked in a shot on the move to pull the Lady Bulldogs within 40-36 with just under a minute and a half to go. Marshay Johnson stole the ball on Prairie Grove's next possession but Ella Faulk got between her and the basket and Johnson turned the ball back over with an offensive foul.

Working against Star City's half-court trap Dobbs got the ball to Faulk and she converted an uncontested layup, the first of eight straight Lady Tiger points, to put the game away.

Dobbs got the next three defensive rebounds, making a pair of free throws while shooting the double bonus. Dobbs cleared another rebound and dribbled into the front court before dishing off to Faulk filling the wing. Faulk's left-handed layup stretched the Lady Tiger lead back to 10 points, at 46-36, with 35.4 seconds showing. Dobbs again controlled a Star City miss and brought the ball up. Once more she passed off to Faulk, who drove hard to the goal, then fed Kenleigh Elder for a layup as defenders rotated over.

Lady Tiger fans erupted, expressing jubilee while celebrating the school's first state tournament victory since defeating Brookland, 46-37, in the Class 4A quarterfinals on March 6, 2015 -- a stretch of 187 games. Those cheers don't go unnoticed by Dobbs.

On senior night when she scored her 1,000th point Dobbs talked about the impact of community support for Lady Tiger basketball.

"If I get posted on Facebook there's random people who I don't know congratulating me and when I go up in the stands they always give me knuckles and say 'good job,'" Dobbs said.

In contrast Star City commemorated its 30th straight state tournament appearance. The Lady Bulldogs were co-champions in 2020 with Farmington when the finals got cancelled due to covid.

The win also broke a two-game losing streak in the state tournament for the Lady Tigers. Prairie Grove was making its first state appearance since losing to e-stem, 60-51, on March 3, 2016. Dobbs remembers looking up to the scoring leaders from that team, Taylor and Maddie Hartin.

"When I was middle school age, when the high school team was really good, the Hartin twins always stood out to me," Dobbs said.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-5 lead, holding Star City to less than double digits in each of the first two quarters. Elder's layup gave the Lady Tigers a 12-8 advantage going into the second quarter. Different Lady Tigers stepped to the forefront each time the team needed a play. Sophomore Camryn Cash drilled a 3-pointer, marking the first points of the second by either team with 2:18 elapsed in the second period.

Dobbs worked her patented spin move to score and drew a foul. Lexie Henry polished off a drive from the corner with a bank shot, then added a trifecta, upping the lead to 22-10. Dobbs made three of four free throws to keep the lead at 25-15 when the teams went into halftime.

Torie Price scored Prairie Grove's first four points of the third on a putback and two foul shots. Star City showed its trap coming out of a time-out at the 4:29 mark of the third. Dobbs turned a defensive rebound into an opportunity by getting the ball downcourt ahead of every Lady Bulldog but one. She executed in a 2-on-1 fast break by passing to Henry for a layup, extending Prairie Grove's lead to 31-18, its largest cushion.

Henry added 13 points for Prairie Grove while Hope Thomas led Star City with 12.

Prairie Grove 48, Star City 36

Star City^8^7^12^9^--^36

Prairie Grove^12^13^9^14^--^48

Prairie Grove (20-13): Trinity Dobbs 4 9-12 18, Lexie Henry 4 3-4 13, Kenleigh Elder 3 0-0 6, Ella Faulk 2 0-2 4, Torie Price 1 2-2 4, Camryn Cash 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 14-20 48.

Star City (23-8): Hope Thomas 5 1-3 12, Anslee Ballew 3 0-0 8, Mahogany King 0 5-9 5, Marshay Johnson 1 3-9 5, Joslyn Robertson 2 0-0 4, Gracie Muckleroy 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-21 36.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Henry 2, Dobbs, Cash). Star City 3 (Ballew 2, Thomas).