Lady Wolves Rally To Win Chelsea Riley Memorial

LINCOLN -- After playing five games in a double elimination tournament Saturday, Lincoln's softball team showed no signs of quitting in rallying to beat Atkins 4-2 to claim the tourney trophy.

The Lady Wolves won the 2022 Chelsea Riley Colburn Memorial Softball Tournament held at Russellville on Saturday with a performance the late Riley-Colburn would have been proud of, even if they beat her hometown of Atkins.

Riley-Colburn, 31, of Atkins, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. She had been active in youth sports and coached league and travel ball for girls and boys. She was All-State in multiple sports and was named a member of the Atkins High School Hall of Fame for her performance in softball. She played for Arkansas Tech from 2007-2009. Survivors include a husband and two children.

Lincoln 5, Atkins 4

"It would have been easy to give up and just quit, but they didn't. The girls were excited and pumped up in the dugout. That was a big one. We needed it for Lincoln," said first year Lady Wolves softball coach Brittany Engel.

Ryleigh Landrum delivered a game-winning double on a line drive into left field scoring two runs to complete Lincoln's rally.

The Lady Wolves trailed 4-1 to start the inning, but strung together a sequence of timely hits. Lily Riherd led off with a bunt single.

"It was one of the most beautiful push bunts I've ever seen," Engel said.

Kristen Rhine was up next and singled into right field to put two runners on. Freshman Addie Pershall contributed an infield single as the drama increased for Atkins, which had beat Lincoln 1-0 earlier in the day, then lost game one of the championship round, 3-2, to set up a decisive game two.

Atkins' shortstop knocked down Pershall's hit, but she outran the throw to set up a bases loaded scenario. Senior Katie Jones ground out for the Lady Wolves' second out but drove in a run bringing up Landrum.

"Ryleigh's obviously at the top of the order for a reason. She gets hits, she gets on base. That was what I wanted in that situation," Engel said.

Landrum hung tough with the count at 1-2, belting a double to bring two runs in and secure a 5-4 win and capture the championship trophy.

Engel made key switches in the lineup for the last game, shifting Amber Bryant into the chalked circle and Saylor Stidham from catcher to first base. Rhine stepped in at catcher and did the job while Stidham excelled at first.

"That was the first time ever in her career that she's ever played first and she did it phenomenally," Engel said.

Bryant threw 2.2 innings with freshman Brinkley Moreton relieving her for 1.1 innings. Moreton recorded the save by retiring Atkins in order in the fourth. She drew a pair of walks in the game.

"It was great to see them play as a team and not give up. We fought to the very end and came out on top," Engel said.

Lincoln 3, Atkins 2

In the first game of the championship round, Atkins scored a pair of runs in the first inning to go up 2-1. Moreton struck out 4 batters in 4 innings of work and blasted a 2-run homer in the fourth to push the winning run across. Bryant tripled and drove in Lincoln's other run. Junior Ashlyn Khilling went 2-for-2 in her role as a designated player.

"She proved to me she can flat out hit the ball. She's going to get in the starting lineup," Engel said.

Lincoln 4, Hackett 0

Lincoln worked its way back into contention for the tournament title by beating Hackett, 4-0. Moreton struck out 5 in 4 innings and went 2-for-3 in the batter's box. Bryant provided run support by going 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Stidham added a stolen base. Rhine and Riherd each drove in a run. Riherd's came on a strike-out when the catcher dropped the ball and Hackett threw the ball away allowing a run to score. The Lady Wolves had no errors.

Atkins 1, Lincoln 0

Lincoln dropped into the loser-out bracket when sustaining a 1-0 loss to Atkins. Engel praised the play of the Lady Wolves despite the setback. Bryant pitched 3 innings allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits.

"She pretty much shut them down," Engel said.

Moreton came on in relief and threw two scoreless innings. Landrum led Lincoln with 3 hits.

"We just never could complete enough hits to score her," Engel said.

Riherd had 2 hits while Bryant and Jones each had 1 hit.

Lincoln 1, Hackett 0

Bryant prevailed in a pitching duel against Moreton's travel ball teammate, Hackett freshman McKenzie Freeman, whom Engel said throws just as hard as Moreton. The game went six innings, Lincoln's longest of the tournament, before reaching a time limit. Freeman held Lincoln to 2 hits while Bryant allowed only 1 hit against the Lady Hornets.

"We were putting it in play but we weren't getting any hits," Engel said.

Landrum singled to set up Lincoln's only run. Moreton singled to put two runners aboard. A passed ball occurred with Stidham batting. Hackett compounded the miscue with a throwing error allowing Landrum to score.

Lincoln 10, Paris 1

The Lady Wolves opened the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday by avenging a blow-out loss to Paris from the 2021 3A Region 1 tournament at Harrison. Moreton fanned 8 batters in 4 innings and Riherd knocked a grand slam out of the ballpark in the fourth inning.

"It was a straight line drive. You could tell off the bat that it was gone. It was a solid cut," Engel said.

Bryant, Riherd and Stidham all collected 2 hits as Lincoln scored 4 runs in the second, 1 in the third and 5 in the fourth.

Paris scored in its last at-bat to avoid a shut-out.