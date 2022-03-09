Moreton Shines In Freshman Debut

LINCOLN -- Freshman Brinkley Moreton struck out nine to earn a 4 inning run-rule victory in her varsity debut as Lincoln beat Waldron, 16-1, on Tuesday, March 1.

The game also marked Brittany Engel's debut as Lincoln head coach, who praised her rookie pitcher's poise.

"She has a great persona. She's a little salty, which is what you like in a pitcher. She was dominant in the circle. She owns it. She definitely doesn't seem like a freshman," Engel said.

Waldron came after the freshmen in its opening at-bat following a leadoff single up the middle with a bunt. A passed ball allowed the runners to move into scoring position at second and third. Moreton fielded a grounder up the middle and threw the runner out at first but gave up a run. She eased out of the inning with consecutive strike-outs.

On offense Lincoln quickly went to work to erase the 1-0 deficit and once the Lady Wolves grabbed the lead Moreton matched their offense with 3.2 innings of scoreless softball.

She rang up three strike-outs in the second inning and 2 more in the third and fourth.

"She pitched really well. She hit her spots," Engel said.

Lincoln blasted 11 hits led by Saylor Stidham (2 for 4, 4 RBIs). Stidham tripled up the left field base line with the bases loaded. Amber Bryant enjoyed a good day at the plate going 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Senior Katie Jones went 2 for 3 and Moreton was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while drawing two walks.

Lily Riherd added a double, driving in a pair of runs. Ryleigh Landrum, Kristen Rhine and Juliet Martinez singled.

"It's a pretty good way to start the season," Engel said, noting the squad is making her first season at Lincoln's helm memorable.

"They're confident, they show up to volunteer practices. They are very motivated. They want to win. It's awesome to have a self-motivated group," Engels said.

The girls call her on weekends and ask if they can have practice and at least six or seven, if not the whole team, will show up.

Lincoln 7, Fayetteville 4

The Lady Wolves upended Class 6A Fayetteville, 7-4, on Thursday behind another strong pitching performance by Moreton, who struck out 14 Lady Dawgs over 7 innings.

"She had 23 strike-outs in her first two games, which at that point, is pretty impressive," Engel said.

Moreton (2-for-4) helped her cause by smacking a pair of doubles. Stidham also went 2-for-4 with a double and stole 2 bases.

Throughout the lineup Lincoln hit. Bryant (1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs), Alexandra Torres (1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs), Riherd (1-for-3, RBI), and Addie Pershall (1-for-2, RBI) all contributed. Lincoln scored 3 runs in the third to open up a 5-0 lead.

"In the third inning we got our bats rolling," Engel said.

The Lady Wolves led 7-1 in the fourth before Fayetteville launched a late rally in the sixth.

"It's really big time for a little school like us (Lincoln is 3A) to beat a big time school (Fayetteville is 6A) like that. It's a big confidence booster. It was pretty much led by Brinkley in the circle," Engel said.