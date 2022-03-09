Police Report

FARMINGTON

Gunnar Caudle, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 19 in connection with DWI, improper lane change.

Zachary Patterson, 28, of Bentonville, was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jerod Murray, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 20 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Joshua Hall, 46, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 20 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ryan Deshazo, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Prevatt, 49, of Rogers, was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ronald Jones, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Feb. 23 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michael Davis, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Larry Simone, 33, of North Little Rock, was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Johnson, 42, of Winslow, was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenny Barnett, 28, of Farmington, was arrested March 1 in connection with assault on a family or household member, third degree.

Derek Craven, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scottie Rhodes, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Keshia Gregory, 33, of Springdale, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Isaiah Williamson, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Oscar Smith, 31, of Springdale, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Carrie Hummingbird, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay court costs.

Jose Moreno Portillo, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Carl Broadway, 51, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jimmie Capehart, 29, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 22 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear and public intoxication.

Mark Bohannan, 57, of Lincoln, was arrested Feb. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marshiana Mark, 45, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marcus Jones, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anna Corsby, 59, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 26 in connection with DWI, careless driving, refusal to submit, no proof of insurance.

Marcus McCann, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 25 in connection with DWI (4th), fictitious tags, no liability insurance, driving on a suspended license for DWI.

Santo Madera Armas, 34, of Springdale, was arrested March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Francis Flint, 20, of Farmington, was cited March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Huerta, 29, of Springdale, was arrested March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bonnie Henderson, 32, of of Fayetteville, was cited March 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Linzey, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Frische, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joie Griffin, 30, of Springdale, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.