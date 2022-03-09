Prairie Grove Makes Its Way Into State Semifinals





PRAIRIE GROVE -- Highland's Emma Hyslip heated up draining a trio of treys in the fourth, but Prairie Grove foiled her in the last minute to hang onto a 47-44 win Sunday.

"In the fourth quarter they got on fire. They hit five of their seven 3-pointers. Their post player, a girl who I have never seen make a three even on film, made one but that happens in postseason. We were able to withstand that," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Highland (19-8) wanted to go to Hyslip, a 5-6 junior, twice in the last 30 seconds after Trinity Dobbs sank both ends of a 1-and-1 to give the Lady Tigers (21-13) a little breathing room leading 46-42.

Prairie Grove got called for a foul fighting through a screen for Hyslip at the top-of-the-key. Hyslip converted both free throws narrowing the Lady Tigers' margin to 46-44 -- but that was better than her making another triple.

Dobbs made 1-of-2 free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining and Highland sought to get Hyslip a look in hopes she could tie the game. Prairie Grove's sticky man-to-man forced them to eat up most of the clock and Hyslip had to throw up a desperation shot that fell well short in the final seconds and Prairie Grove at last nailed down a 47-44 win earning another shot at its chief rival and 4A-1 foe, Farmington, in Monday's semifinal.

Dobbs led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and played strong on the boards as Prairie Grove advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals for the first time since 2015. That year, their No. 1 rival, Farmington, competed as a Class 5A basketball school, but this year it's the Lady Cardinals whom Prairie Grove earned an opportunity to compete against for the fifth time this season.

"Once again they are 33-1 and haven't been beat by anybody in Arkansas. Right now this is a one game season. We'll play and we'll see what happens," Froud said.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first 3:33 getting a 3-pointer from Ella Faulk, a Dobbs' pull-up, Torie Price's old fashioned 3-point play when she ran the court and Dobbs found her for a fast-break layup, and Lexie Henry's driving bank. Highland cut the lead to 10-7 at the quarter break.

In the second quarter, Dobbs ended a four-and-a-half-minute span of no points for the Lady Tigers when she took a rebound coast-to-coast. Faulk added a bank shot after a steal, but Highland began to get to the free-throw line. Jessica B. Duhme sank two free throws before Zoe Hubbs took a feed from Dobbs scoring in the paint to make it 16-9. Highland attempted 8 free throws in the last 4:29 of the half and made 4 to stay within 21-18 at halftime.

Prairie Grove maintained a 33-25 lead at the end of the third quarter but Highland tied the game at 36-all after beginning the fourth with an 11-3 run. Hyslip knocked down three triples in the first two minutes of the fourth and Duhme made two free throws.

Ten seconds later, Henry drew a foul on a drive and ended the run by knocking down a pair of clutch charity shots. She went baseline and converted a reverse lay-in but Duhme's 3-pointer narrowed the Lady Tiger lead to 40-39 midway through the fourth.

Prairie Grove got the lead back up to five. Dobbs caught the ball in the lane and quickly drove to the basket and Faulk enjoyed a trip to "the 1:12 Drive In" by making the highlight reel with two free throws with that much time remaining.

Emily Trivitt, a 6-2 sophomore, used her height to get off and make a three making it a one possession game and setting the stage for a nail-biting 45 seconds in which Dobbs made 3-of-4 free throws while Hyslip was 2-for-2 for Highland.

"They were very big. They had three six footers, a good little point guard and a good shooter. We were able to go in spurts which got us an eight point lead and we were able to hold on," Froud said.

Prairie Grove 47, Highland 44

Highland^7^11^7^19^--^44

Prairie Grove^10^11^12^14^--^47

Highland (19-8): Emma Hyslip 5 2-2 17, Harlee Deloach 3 3-6 9, Jessica B. Duhme 1 6-7 9, Tressie Carter 2 2-2 7, Emily Trivitt 1 1-3 3. Totals 44.

Prairie Grove (21-13): Trinity Dobbs 4 6-9 14, Ella Faulk 3 2-3 10, Zoe Hubbs 4 1-2 9, Torie Price 2 2-3 6, Lexie Henry 2 2-2 6, Camryn Cash 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-19 47.

3-Point Goals -- Highland (Hyslip 5, ). Prairie Grove 2 (Faulk 2).



