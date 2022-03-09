Quality Shots Serve Lady Cardinals Well

FARMINGTON -- Farmington beat Magnolia, a very, good rebounding team, on its home floor by getting quality shots to fend off the aggressive Lady Panthers, 59-44, in Sunday's 4A State quarterfinal.

Farmington won its 33rd game of the season to advance into Monday's semifinal against top rival, Prairie Grove, getting 19 points from Carson Dillard highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers, while Jenna Lawrence racked up 17 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

"We were pretty efficient offensively. We got the ball in spots we wanted. It was our first game in six days in a pretty hostile environment because we were playing on their home court," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson whose sustained success in guiding a team into the state semifinals for three consecutive years generated a positive impact even when Magnolia claimed an early 6-4 lead.

"Our kids have played in finals and a lot of big games over the years. I think that level of maturity helps you not to panic when things aren't going your way early. We didn't hit the panic button. We were getting the shots we wanted. We knew it was just a matter of time before we started hitting those shots," Johnson said.

Farmington's production helped offset giving up 19 offensive rebounds to Magnolia, which was led by senior center, Bracelynn Glover led Magnolia, with 15 points and 11 rebounds -- something Johnson expected from his scouting reports.

"The one thing that really stood out on film was their speed and their physicality on the glass. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, particularly in the first half, but we battled and we tried to get it to where it was 50-50," Johnson said.

Farmington held a 13-point halftime advantage but Magnolia came out aggressive offensively and cut its deficit to nine five times in the third quarter, the last one a putback by 5-10 senior Satiya Rone with just under two minutes left in the period. The Lady Panthers hurt themselves by missing five straight free thows in the last 1:36 of the third which allowed the Lady Cardinals to stretch their lead out to 45-32 on Megan Hernandez' driving bucket and a putback that just beat the buzzer by J'Myra London.

Magnolia again reduced the lead to nine 1:30 into the fourth with Be'aunca Willis nailing a 3-pointer and Kishaliya Doss converting a steal into a layup. Farmington then tightened its grip on the game defensively. Lawrence scored in the paint then blocked a shot and Hernandez swiped away a Lady Panther possession.

Lawrence sank both shots of the bonus after grabbing an offensive rebound and Allie Devecsery drove for a left-handed layup pushing the lead to 52-39 at the 3:54 mark. Kelcy Lamkin made 2-of-2 at the line for Magnolia but Hernandez beat everybody down-court and added a free throw, upping Farmington's advantage to 55-41.

The Lady Cardinals allowed only three points over the last two minutes and claimed a 59-44 victory.

Farmington erased an early 6-4 deficit by closing out the first quarter on an 11-3 run. The Lady Cardinals weren't getting many second chance shots because of Magnolia's dominance on the boards yet they owned a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

Dillard's long 3-pointer kick-started an 8-0 Lady Cardinal run in the second quarter. Lawrence found sophomore Reese Shirey trailing the play for an open three. Shirey stole the ball and laid it in to complete the run that put Farmington ahead, 23-10.

Lamkin's trey narrowed Farmington's lead to 28-15 but she missed a pair of free throws just before halftime.

The win puts the Lady Cardinals into the state semifinals for the seventh time in Johnson's 11 seasons at Farmington, a fact assistant coach Denver Holt reminded him of Monday morning.

"That just blew me away, how blessed we've been with great players and support. Like Denver said it never gets old. Every one of them is special in its own way," Johnson said.

Johnson wasn't surprised in the least to be tangling with rival Prairie Grove again in the state semifinals. At the beginning of the district tournament he ranked Prairie Grove among the top five teams in the state playing their best basketball although the Lady Tigers never appeared anywhere near that in published polls.

"I've said it for weeks they are playing their best basketball of the year and here they are in the final four. They will play physical, get downhill offensively and crash the boards. We've got to line up, limit their possessions and defend well in the paint," Johnson said, explaining this is not a new strategy.

Farmington 59, Magnolia 44

Farmington^15^13^17^14^--^59

Magnolia^8^5^19^12^--^44

Magnolia (23-6): Bracelynn Glover 7 1-2 15, Janayi Baker 4 0-0 8, Kelcy Lamkin 2 2-6 8, Satiya Rone 2 2-2 6, Be'aunca Willis 1 2-4 5, Kishaliya Doss 1 0-3 2. Totals 17 7-17 44.

Farmington (33-1): Carson Dillard 4 4-5 19, Jenna Lawrence 6 4-4 17, Megan Hernandez 3 1-1 7, Reese Shirey 3 0-0 7, J'Myra London 2 1-2 5, Morgan Brye 0 2-2 2, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-14 59.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Dillard 3, Lawrence, Shirey), Magnolia 3 (Lamkin, Willis).