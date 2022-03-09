RELIGION: God Acts On Behalf Of Those Who Wait On His Timing

Isaiah‬ ‭64‬‬:‭4‬ NIV

4 Since ancient times no one has heard, no ear has perceived, no eye has seen any God besides you, who acts on behalf of those who wait for him.

If you only knew how many times a day I have to tell myself to be patient. There are times I actually have to sit on my hands so I won't start clicking the mouse or the power button on a computer. I am not a huge fan of waiting, especially on technology, and I would venture to say I am not alone in this. We are a society of instant gratification.

Stoplights are a great example of how little we like to wait. What would you guess the average length of a red light is at a traffic light? Some may say an eternity when you are waiting for it to change. Would your guess be two to three minutes? Well, the average length of a stoplight is around 45-50 seconds! We have all complained about stoplights being too long and this proves we don't like waiting. We think 45 seconds is too long!

Today's verse says that God acts on behalf of those who wait for Him, those who wait on His timing. He will take care of what we need, fix a situation, give us strength to overcome, guide us in the right direction; but it will be in His time, not ours. When we get impatient and take matters into our own hands, when we don't want to wait, we don't let the Lord act on our behalf. When we fail to wait, we trump what God had planned for us. How silly is that! We know that God works for our good, He has told us in the Bible and shown us. Why do we always want to get in the way of His timing and do it our way?

Waiting is not an easy thing to do and sometimes the waiting takes days, months and even years. We pray and seek God's guidance but we want answers and we want them yesterday. When we don't get the results we want in the time we want, we start to wonder if God is listening; but God reminds us in Isaiah 64:4 that He will act. He will answer if we WAIT! If we are patient and let Him work and if we trust that He knows what is happening in our lives, then He WILL act.

Will you let God act? Will you wait on His timing, even if it seems as if He isn't doing anything at all? Stoplights change when we wait, computers respond when we wait and God acts on our behalf when we wait.

--Jodi Hendricks is a longtime member of Farmington United Methodist Church. She teaches adult and youth Bible classes. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

“Wait for the Lord, be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

Psalms 27:14