SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

Thursday

Farmington 12, Springdale Har-Ber 7

The Lady Cardinals scored 4 runs in the first and 5 in the fifth to down Har-Ber on Thursday. Grace Boatwright went 2-for-5 with a homer and 2 RBIs to pace the Farmington offense. Mallory Sills was 4-for-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs, Justine Davidson was 3-for-4 with a double and Remington Adams and Morgan Uher had 2 hits each. Uher struck out 7 over 5.1 innings. Anniston Reith was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for Har-Ner and Shae Acosta and Abby Reed had 2 hits each.

Friday

Prairie Grove 11, Fort Smith Southside 7

An 8-run second inning was enough to help the Lady Tigers earn a nonconference win Friday. After Southside scored 5 in the bottom of the first, Prairie Grove answered with 8 runs in the second and held on from there. Hana Dingman and Olivia Washington belted doubles for Southside. Kennison Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double for the Lady Tigers and Lily Davis drove in 2 runs.